 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UT: Katy Mawer, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South
0 comments

UT: Katy Mawer, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

As the Bulldogs won 14 games and made it to the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the first time since 2009, Mawer made immense contributions. Shuffling between catcher and the outfield, she made several key plays while contributing mightily at the plate. She led the team in hitting at .459 and added seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI. Between the two defensive positions, she had just two errors and a .983 fielding percentage.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports