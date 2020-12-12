UT: Katy Mawer, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South

As the Bulldogs won 14 games and made it to the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the first time since 2009, Mawer made immense contributions. Shuffling between catcher and the outfield, she made several key plays while contributing mightily at the plate. She led the team in hitting at .459 and added seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI. Between the two defensive positions, she had just two errors and a .983 fielding percentage.
