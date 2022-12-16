 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UT: Kylie Witthaus, junior, Warrenton 

Helped the Warriors to a fourth-place finish in Class 4 with her pitching and hitting skills. Struck out 330 batters in 167-plus innings on the way to a 15-10 mark with a 1.42 ERA. Hit .511 with a team-best 23 RBI.

