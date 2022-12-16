 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UT: Macie Hunolt, junior, Troy Buchanan

  • 0
Macie Hunolt, Troy

Macie Hunolt, Troy softball

Went 18-7 in the circle with a 1.63 ERA. Fanned 238 batters in 159 innings. Just as deadly at the plate, she drove in a team-high 43 runs and hit seven home runs. Hit safely in 10 of her final 11 games. Verbally committed to Florida International University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News