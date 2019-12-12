Subscribe for 99¢
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain

Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain softball

Led district champion Kougars with .564 batting average while slugging .846 with four doubles, six triples, two home runs, 17 RBI. In the circle, had 13-5 record with 3.08 earned run average and 175 strikeouts in 109 innings.