All-Decade spring softball spotlight: Alton Marquette's Silkwood left a lasting impression

“Her numbers are great. They’re out there for everyone to see,” said Wiedman, who still coaches at Marquette. “But unless you’ve seen here over the years, you have no idea what a great work ethic she had. After watching her all this time and coaching her four years, I told her she’s the only player that never ever dogged it out there in practice or in a game. Not for one minute.”

That dedication to the sport led to some memorable performances, including a 25-strikeout, no walk, no-hit performance in a 1-0, 13-inning loss to Hardin Calhoun on May 12, 2011.

But Silkwood’s finest hour may have come at the plate. Her ninth-inning home run led the Explorers to a 6-5 win over Sherrard in the Athens Super-Sectional in 2010. Marquette trailed 4-0 late in that contest and scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game.