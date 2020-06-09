All-Decade spring softball spotlight: Alton Marquette's Silkwood left a lasting impression

Dan Wiedman remembers the exact moment he knew Alexis Silkwood had a special talent.
The veteran softball coach recruited Silkwood, then just 12 years old, to pitch for his Bluff City Storm club team in a talent-rich Under-16 tournament 13 years ago.
“I needed a pitcher and she had a pretty good reputation, even though she wasn’t that old,” Wiedman recalled. “So I asked her mom if she would like to pitch. She jumped at the opportunity.”
Wiedman figured he might need to nurse Silkwood along in her first foray against older, tougher competition.
Not so.
In the very first inning, Wiedman, who regularly called pitches for his team, signaled to the catcher for a fastball low and away.
Silkwood calmly looked into the dugout and shook her head in disagreement.
“I’m thinking, 'What is this little 12-year-old squirt doing shaking me off?' ” Wiedman said. “I couldn’t believe it. But I let her have her way.
"It was the smartest move I ever made.”
Silkwood went on to pitch the Storm to the tournament title.
It signaled the beginning of an illustrious career.
The diminutive left-hander went on to become one of the top high school pitchers in the state during a stellar four-year career at Alton Marquette.
From there, she fashioned an impressive four-year stint at Mississippi State University, setting school records in five different pitching categories — including wins (59) and strikeouts (555).
Silkwood went on to play three years in the National Pro Fastpitch league for the Akron Racers and Scrap Yard Dawgs of Conroe, Texas.
The Post-Dispatch spring softball player of the decade, Silkwood was the 2012 and 2013 All-Metro player of the year and a four-year first-team choice. Her eye-popping numbers may never be equaled.
And her domination began in earnest that summer while wowing Wiedman, a veteran softball player and coach, with her cool composure under pressure.
“From that point on, I just left her alone,” he said. “She was that good.”
Silkwood, now 25 years old, remembers the moment vividly. She never hesitated in disagreeing with her more experienced coach.
“I was pretty stubborn back then,” Silkwood said. “I knew what I wanted to throw.”
Silkwood's mother, Staci Nelson, coached Alexis throughout her career until college. Nelson remembers laughing at the insistence of her daughter.
“Even back then, she’d study hitters,” Nelson said. “She knew what would work and what wouldn’t.”
Silkwood, despite standing just 5-foot-4, became a giant in high school annals. Of the 20 state career pitching records listed in the Illinois High School Association record book, Silkwood still holds eight of them, including most career wins (124), strikeouts (1,907) and no-hitters (54). She also has marks in most strikeouts in a season (501 in 2011), most career shutouts (100), shutouts in a season (28 in 2012), no-hitters in a season (19 in 2012) and most successive no-hitters (7 in 2013).
Those impressive numbers may never be broken. Her career strikeout total is 288 ahead of her nearest competitor. The 54 no-hitters are 16 ahead of former Roxana High standout Dylan Mathis.
“Her numbers are great. They’re out there for everyone to see,” said Wiedman, who still coaches at Marquette. “But unless you’ve seen here over the years, you have no idea what a great work ethic she had. After watching her all this time and coaching her four years, I told her she’s the only player that never ever dogged it out there in practice or in a game. Not for one minute.”
That dedication to the sport led to some memorable performances, including a 25-strikeout, no walk, no-hit performance in a 1-0, 13-inning loss to Hardin Calhoun on May 12, 2011.
But Silkwood’s finest hour may have come at the plate. Her ninth-inning home run led the Explorers to a 6-5 win over Sherrard in the Athens Super-Sectional in 2010. Marquette trailed 4-0 late in that contest and scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game.
“When I look back on all the games and all the memories, it’s games like that one that I remember most,” Silkwood said. “It got us to state, it was great for the team, everybody was going crazy. At the end, we just looked at each other and said, 'We won this.' ”
Silkwood always has been a team-first person.
“The no-hitters, the strikeouts, they’re all nice. But I’ve never been much of a numbers person,” she said. “Getting to state with my friends, that was so huge.”
Silkwood helped Marquette to the state tournament three times. The Explorers finished fourth in 2010, third in 2011 and second in 2013.
“Doing things like that for the school, it’s something you never forget,” she said.
Silkwood, who went 124-15 with an 0.34 ERA at Marquette, grew up around softball and deflects most of the credit for her success to her mother, a former pitching standout at Piasa Southwestern.
“I had a fastball, a changeup and an attitude,” said the former Staci Fedrick, a 1986 grad.
That attitude rubbed off on Alexis, who carried a bulldog mentality into the circle at all times.
“She would get that look on her face and you just knew she wasn’t going to lose,” Wiedman said.
Staci and Wiedman, along with a host of other pitching specialists, helped shape Alexis’ game. Her father, Joe, pitched for three years in the St. Louis Cardinals minor-league system.
Silkwood won a school record 59 games at Mississippi State. But her fondest memory came when the Bulldogs rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to record a 5-3 win over Florida in 2015, breaking a long losing streak against the Southeastern Conference power Gators.
For now, Silkwood says her pitching days are over. She recently received a master’s degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville after earning a bachelor’s degree upon graduating from Mississippi State in 2018.
She spent the spring as a graduate manager for the softball team at Louisville and hopes to parlay that into a job as a pitching coach on the NCAA Division I level next spring.
Silkwood left behind a legacy wherever she went. And she will continue to do so.
“I don’t want to just be remembered as a pitcher,” she said. “I want to be remembered as a competitor.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Alexis Silkwood, P, Alton Marquette
Graduation year: 2013
Likely the most dominant pitcher the area has ever seen, Silkwood still holds Illinois state records in eight of the 20 pitching categories, including career wins (124), strikeouts (1,907), shutouts (100) and no-hitters (54). As a junior, she averaged 16.1 strikeouts per game and hit .552 her senior year. Went on to a stellar four-year career at Mississippi State.
C: Taryn Pena, Columbia
Graduation year: 2015
A rare three-time, first-team All-Metro selection, Pena drove in 158 runs over four seasons in helping the Eagles to a 113-17 record. She hit a whopping .593 as a sophomore. Pena went on become a two-time Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection at Drake.
INF: Maria Smith, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2020
Paced the high-powered Tigers attack with 10 home runs and 27 RBI from the leadoff spot in her final season as a junior in 2019. Reached base safely in a school-record 28 successive games. Smith was known for her speed and defense. She stole 45 bases in three seasons and was caught only once. Will continue her career at the University of Southern Mississippi.
INF: Tami Wong, Alton
Graduation year: 2019
Hit an area-best .625 as a senior with a team-high nine home runs and 41 RBI. Posted a 1.048 slugging percentage. A four-time all-Southwestern Conference selection, she finished with 225 hits and a career average of .499. She is playing at Washington University in St. Louis.
INF: Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
Graduation year: 2017
Hit .530 as a senior and scored 52 runs with a .983 slugging percentage. Left Columbia with a school-record 200 career hits. Hit .443 or better in all four seasons. Had hits in 24 of her final 25 games.
INF: Liz Young, Triad
Graduation year: 2019
A threat both offensively and in the circle, Young hit .398 with 32 RBI as a senior. She also fashioned a 20-5 record and struck out 155 batters in 157 innings. The Knights were 83-41 in her career and she was one of the few players at the school to play on a regular basis as a freshman.
OF: Rachel Anderson, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro player of the year, Anderson set school records in runs scored (52) and triples (9) as a senior while hitting .543 with a .922 slugging percentage. A defensive wizard with a technically strong swing, she currently attends Southeast Missouri State University and was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year in 2019.
OF: Miranda Schulte, Freeburg
Graduation year: 2018
The 2018 All-Metro player of the year, Schulte holds the school record for homers (30) and RBI (164) in a career. She also recorded a school-record 72 wins in the circle with 665 strikeouts in 551-plus innings. Schulte hit .407 or better in all four campaigns, including marks of .512, .533, .560. Freeburg compiled an 89-30 record during her four seasons. She is currently a starter at the University of Iowa.
OF: Abigail Stahlhut, Roxana
Graduation year: 2019
Holds the school record for career homers (39) and RBI (160). Also possesses single-season marks for homers (14), RBI (64) and walks (28). Batted .611 as a senior with a 1.407 slugging percentage. Stahlhut began her college career at the University of Indiana but has transferred to Eastern Illinois.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
P: Bri Weilbacher, Columbia
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 player of the year compiled a 29-2 mark with an 0.57 ERA as a senior. Had 17 shutouts and four no-hitters. Went on to a successful career at Iowa State. Now is Columbia's head coach.
C: Alex Boze, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2018
A four-time all-Southwestern Conference choice, she set the school record with 196 hits. Now plays at Missouri State University.
INF: MaKenzie Harbaugh, Red Bud
Graduation year: 2018
Hit .413 or better in all four years at the Randolph County school. Recorded a team-best six homers and 35 RBI as a sophomore. Now plays at Missouri Baptist.
INF: Megan Brown, Dupo
Graduation year: 2017
Helped the Tigers to a second-place finish in Class 2A in 2016. Hit .488 with 22 homers during her career. Currently playing at SIU Carbondale.
INF: Lily Garbett, Highland
Graduation year: 2019
Finished career with 103 RBI and 18 homers. Hammered eight homers and drove in 28 runs as a senior. Currently playing at Wabash Valley College.
INF: Alyssa Krausz, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2019
The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Krausz helped the Lancers to a 76-32 mark as a starter. Continuing her career at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
OF: Brianna Butler, Triad
Graduation year: 2011
Turned in an impressive senior campaign with a .552 average, eight home runs and 36 RBI. Left holding eight school records. Went on to an impressive four-year career at UMSL (2012-2015).
OF: Kelly Short, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2020
A clutch performer, Short had a team-high 41 RBI as a junior last spring as the Panthers won 25 of 35 games and reached a 4A sectional final.
OF: Olivia Young, Belleville West
Graduation year: 2016
Hit double digits in home runs each of her final two seasons. Batted .494 as a senior with a team-best 33 RBI.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
P: Meghan Schorman, Alton Marquette
Graduation year: 2018
Set a school record with 36 wins during the 2018 campaign. Currently pitching at the University of Kentucky.
C: Lauren Smith, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 player of the year, Smith set a then-state record with 22 home runs, which still is tied for third on the all-time list. She hit an area-best .653 that season. Had a decorated four-season career at Tennessee Martin and still owns the program records in career walks and putouts and ranks second in home runs.
INF: Caitlyn Touchette, Columbia
Graduation year: 2015
Posted a career batting average of .408 with 19 homers and 145 RBI. Went on to a successful career at Lindenwood University.
INF: Kari Sarhage, Triad
Graduation year: 2017
Led the Knights in home runs (9) and RBI (42) as a senior. Also went 13-10 in the circle with a 1.86 ERA. Appeared in 14 games this spring for Quincy University after two seasons in junior college.
INF: Miley Brunner, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2020
Also a standout tennis player, Brunner paced the Panthers attack last spring with a .411 on-base percentage. A slick fielder at shortstop, she made just four errors in 110 chances.
INF: Macy Oswald, O'Fallon
Graduation year: 2012
Hit .441 as a senior with nine homers and 50 RBI. Played four years at the University of Wisconsin.
OF: Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
Graduation year: 2017
Led the area with a .583 batting average in 2017. Went on to complete two strong seasons at Lewis and Clark Community College.
OF: Logan Braundmeier, Mater Dei
Graduation year: 2017
Batted .403 or better in all four years with the Knights. Currently a starter at Murray State University.
OF: Sarah Hangsleben, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
Posted a .743 slugging percentage with a team-high 46 RBI as a senior to help the Tigers to a 28-5 mark. Currently playing at Villanova University.
