FIRST TEAM:

P - Mia Miller, junior, Waterloo • Righthander struck out 231 batters in 126 innings — an average of almost 13 per game. Compiled an 11-7 record with a 1.33 ERA in helping the Bulldogs reach the sectional final for the first time in 34 years. Hit double digits in strikeouts in 12 of 19 starts. Also batted .398 with 27 RBI.

C - Kailyn Kruep, senior, Mater Dei • Led the Knights in home runs (3) and RBI (26). Hit .392 with a team-best slugging percentage of .709. Had at least one hit in 16 of her last 18 games. Speedy for a catcher, she swiped 14 bases without bring caught.

INF - Maggie Grohmann, senior, Highland • Triggered the Bulldogs high-octane offense with a .456 average and nine home runs, both team highs. Closed her career on a nine-game hitting streak with eight hits in her final 15 at-bats. Will attend Southwestern Illinois College.

INF - Nicole Edmiaston, senior, Freeburg • Reigning All-Metro player of the year, Edmiaston was a key cog in an offense that averaged 9.6 runs per game and set a school record with 33 wins. Led the area with 11 home runs, many of the long distance variety. Had 21 multi-hit games. Will continue her career at Florida Southwestern College, a junior college national power in Fort Myers.

INF - Maleah Blomenkamp, senior, Freeburg • Triggered the Midgets attack from the leadoff spot in the batting order with .492 average and a .703 on-base percentage. Had 15 extra base hits including seven doubles. Put together an 18-game hitting streak from March 17-April 21. Scored an area-best 63 runs. Will continue her career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

INF - Ava Hamilton, senior, Belleville East • Drove in a team-best 41 runs. Stole 46 of 47 bases, left the bag early and was called out in her only unsuccessful attempt. Hit .513 in helping the Lancers to a 27-8 mark. Heading to Northwestern University.

OF - Jaylyn Brister, junior, Columbia • Topped the Eagles with seven home runs and 39 RBI. Hit .495 and recorded four games of four hits. Drove in seven runs in a 15-0 win over Dupo on May 11.

OF - Elle van Breusegen, sophomore, Columbia • Hit .416 and stole 14 bases without being caught. Began the season on a 15-game hitting streak and never cooled off. Had three games of three hits or more. Scored a run in 19 of 31 games.

UT - Emma Gipson, junior, Gillespie • A serious two-way threat, Gipson struck out 241 batters in 157 innings on the way to a 22-3 record with a 1.69 ERA. The Miners top offensive threat, she led the team in average (.457), home runs (7) and RBI (42). Had a hit in each of her last nine games.

UT - Lyla Hess, junior, Red Bud • Super versatile, Hess caught and also pitched a few games as well. Hit .504 with 43 RBI, both team highs. Recorded at least one hit in 17 of her final 19 games.

UT - Avery Hamilton, senior, Edwardsville • Compiled a 15-3 record in the circle with a 1.43 ERA. Fanned 131 and walked just 16. Slammed a team-high five home runs and drove in 31. Helped Tigers to a 30-6 record. Will continue her career at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

SECOND TEAM:

P - Audrey Clark, junior, Mater Dei • Fashioned a 14-2 record with a 1.50 ERA. Helped Knights to a 21-6 record.

C - Addi Dilley, junior, Red Bud • Hit .406 with 32 RBI for the Musketeers, who went 26-9.

INF - Alexis Bond, senior Father McGivney • Recorded a .500 batting average with a team-best eight home runs and 42 RBI.

INF - Isabella Thien, sophomore, Civic Memorial • Led the Eagles with five home runs and 41 RBI. Batted .409 with a .700 slugging percentage.

INF - Kari Krueger, senior, Jerseyville • Batted .468 with a with .691 slugging percentage. Heading to the Miami University of Ohio.

INF - Calista Stahlhut, junior, Roxana • Led the Shells in homers (4) and RBI (24). Also excelled in the circle with 211 strikeouts in 125 innings.

OF - Katy Huels, junior, Mater Dei • A plus defender with the speed to reach any ball in the outfield, Huels hit .431 and drove in 22 runs.

OF - Zoie Boyd, senior, Edwardsville • Recorded a .636 slugging percentage with 26 RBI. Stole a team high nine bases.

UT -Sophia Boente, senior, Belleville West • Had a team-high 29 RBI for the Maroons. Ended season on and 11-game hitting streak.

UT - Maya Hataway, senior, Belleville East • Batted .519 with 28 RBI. Had eight games of three hits or more.

UT - Lindsey Muskopf, junior, Freeburg • Added 45 RBI to a strong attack. Hit .359 with a .650 slugging percentage for the Midgets, who reached the supersectional round.