All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Edmiaston's bat powers Freeburg to state runner-up finish

Nicole Edmiaston laughed at the suggestion.
The Freeburg High junior slugger is still at a loss to explain why the family truck, which she drove on a regular basis, mysteriously went up in flames during a softball game in late March.
Out of nowhere, flames shot out of the grille as the vehicle was sitting along the street behind the left field line. Everyone at the contest watched in shock as the game was halted for 30 minutes while local fire fighters extinguished the blaze.
"It was just parked, just sitting there," Edmiaston recalled.
The most logical answer puts the blame on Edmiaston.
"We joked that she was so hot at the plate it set her truck on fire," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth joked.
Added her father Jeff, "Such a hot streak, the truck couldn't handle her being in it."
In reality, the mystery was never solved.
People are also reading…
But Edmiaston's out-of-this-world performance at plate was no puzzlement.
The first baseman turned in an offensive performance for the ages in the helping the Midgets to a 33-2 record and a second-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.
Edmiaston finished the season with a whopping .611 batting average to go along with an eye-popping 1.106 slugging percentage. Those crazy numbers don't even begin to tell the story of her three months of plate domination.
For her efforts, Edmiaston is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year.
The destruction of the truck was a perfect backdrop to a memorable campaign. Edmiaston destroyed pitchers in the same way flames annihilated her ride.
"You look at what she did and it's almost hard to believe it happened," Freeburg sophomore teammate and friend Lindsey Muskopf said. "My dad and I talk about it and it is like she was a machine, like she never made an out."
Edmiaston didn't come up empty very often. She recorded a string with 17 successive hits in April. Just three weeks earlier, she reeled off 10 successive hits.
"The things she did, they don't happen often," Mueth said.
Much like a brand new truck spontaneously combusting.
Edmiaston can look back and laugh now. But at the time, the incident was not funny.
At first, she was shaken up and Mueth decided to give her a little break when the game was resumed. She held her cleanup hitter out on the next trip to the plate to allow her to gather her thoughts.
It didn't take long for Edmiaston to beg her way back into the contest.
In her very next trip to the plate, Edmiaston drilled one of the longest homers ever hit at the spacious park. The drive went more than 300 feet and clanged off the scoreboard in left field, which is well beyond the playing field.
"It felt good," Edmiaston said.
Actually, Edmiaston felt good all season long.
She finished the season with 13 home runs and 72 RBI, both area bests, She reached safely or drove in a run in 34 of 35 games. Edmiaston recorded 21-multi-hit games, including a 6-for-6 effort April 26 against Wood River.
Most importantly, Edmiaston came up big under the brightest of lights. She went 3-for-3 in a 3-0 win over Pinckneyville in the Johnston City Super-Sectional, which sent the Midgets to the final four for the first time since they won the crown in 1985. She followed that up with two hits in a 9-0 win over Tolono Unity in the state semifinal. She was walked three times in the extra-inning title game loss to Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
"You could always count on her in big situations," Muskopf said.
Edmiaston's home run stories already have become tales of lore in St. Clair County.
In a contest May 12 against Breese Central, she was sitting on a changeup when that exact pitch came dancing to the plate. Edmiaston actually had time to let out a snicker before unloading a long drive that sailed well over the wall and smashed through the windshield of a car.
Other highlights of her amazing season included hitting streaks of 17 and 10 games.
"At the start of the year, when we went over our goals with (Mueth), I said I want to hit more than the (.523) I hit last year," Edmiaston said. "I was confident I could do that."
She did that and more.
Edmiaston, whose averaged climbed as high as .681 over the final month of season, was more pleased with the teams’ performance than any personal goals.
The Midgets came within one win of reaching the state tournament last season. And they were determined not to come up short this time around.
"This team just wasn't going to be stopped in our goal of getting there," Edmiaston said. "Everyone wanted it and everyone worked for it."
Edmiaston was a late bloomer in the sport. She didn't start hitting the ball consistently until she reached the Under-14 level. She displayed little or no power in her previous three seasons.
"I was basically in the game to lay down a bunt and get out," she said.
But light bulb eventually went on.
Now she is one of the most feared hitters in the state and has drawn interest from NCAA Division I coaches around the country.
Edmiaston plays for the Extreme Softball Club, a group based out of the Chicago area that features a host of players who will be competing at the D-I level next spring.
Facing that top-notch competition each of the last two summers has played a big role in Edmiaston's rapid advancement at the plate and on the defensive side of the ball.
"I got a new mindset and that's helped a lot," Edmiaston said. "I've learned that an out is going to happen and it's game with a lot of failure. So I know I've got to keep my head up that the hits will come."
The second-place finish at state has provided Edmiaston with fodder for next spring.
"Already looking forward to my senior season," she said. "I'm going to go in hard."
2022 All-Metro spring softball first team
P: Lizzy Ludwig, senior, Freeburg
Compiled an 18-2 record with a .51 earned run average in helping the Midgets to a second-place finish in Class 2A. Stuck out 174 batters and walked just nine. The Kansas University-bound right-hander went 10 successive appearances without allowing an earned run from April 29-June 3. The 2021 All-Metro player of the year, she also hit .450 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI.
C: Maddy Schwemmer, senior, Freeburg
Recorded a .647 slugging percentage with four home runs and 41 RBI. Played a key role in guiding Ludwig to an impressive campaign. Had 11 multi-hit and multi-RBI games, including five RBI in a victory against Marissa on April 30. Helped Freeburg finish second in Class 2A
INF: Kylee Crowder, senior, Belleville East
Hit .537 with nine home runs and 45 RBI, all team highs. Finished the season on a 12-game hitting streak. Reached safely in 31 of 34 games. Had nine games of three RBI or more, including five-RBI efforts against Jerseyville and Carterville. Signed with Pensacola State College.
INF: Adi Foutch, senior, Breese Central
Foutch hit .530 with a .928 slugging percentage. She drove in a team-high 37 runs for the Cougars, who finished 17-8-1. Went 4-for-5 with six RBI in a 14-4 victory against Roxana on April 26. Signed with John A. Logan.
INF: Maggie Grohmann, junior, Highland
Helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 3A elite eight with a .491 batting average. Also hit five home runs with 32 RBI, both team highs. Had a hit in 17 of her last 19 games. Finished the season on a 13-for-19 tear.
INF: Sydney Lawrence, senior, Edwardsville
Led a powerful lineup with a team-best 35 RBI. Batted .468. Had two hits in five of her last six games for Class 4A third-place finisher. Began the season with a nine-game hitting streak and never slowed down.
OF: Sam Jarman, junior, Triad
Powered the Knights to a 20-11 record with seven home runs and 31 RBI. Had a pair of eight-game hitting streaks during the season, including a closing run to end the campaign. Made just three errors.
OF: Brylee Anderton, senior, Collinsville
Topped the area with a 1.144 slugging percentage and hit an area-best 17 doubles. Batted .557, second in the area for players with 50 or more at-bats. Had eight multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 performance with two home runs in a 13-5 win over Granite City on April 19. Smashed 12 home runs with 46 RBI. Signed with Southeastern Illinois College.
UT: Ryleigh Owens, senior, Edwardsville
A two-way standout, Owens was 21-2 in the circle with a .62 earned run average. She struck out 161 batters in 147 innings and did not allow an earned run in 17 of 24 appearances. Hit .365. Helped Tigers finish third in Class 4A in their first state appearance since 2009. Will continue her career at Parkland College in Champaign.
UT: Emma Gipson, sophomore, Gillespie
Compiled a 27-4 mark in the circle with an area-best 311 strikeouts over 196 innings. Guided the Miners to a 29-4 record. Hit .542 with eight home runs and 56 RBI, all team highs. Helped Gillespie reach sectional final before falling 1-0 to Freeburg.
UT: Lauren Lenihan, junior, Alton Marquette
Lenihan struck out 286 batters in 173 innings — almost 12 batters per game. Also hit .446 with a team-high six homers and 41 RBI. Tossed five no-hitters as Explorers posted 15-12 record and reached Class 2A regional final.
2022 All-Metro spring softball second team
P: Sophia Donoho, sophomore, Highland
Went 17-8 and struck out 182 batters in 163 innings. Did not allow a run in three of her last five starts as Bulldogs reached Class 3A super-sectional a season after winning state title.
C: Lexie Griffin, senior, Edwardsville
Had 31 RBI and four home runs for Class 4A third-place team. Ripped two home runs in an 11-5 victory against West Aurora in super-sectional play. Signed with Parkland College.
INF: Caroline Gibson, senior, Jerseyville
Had a team-best nine home runs, tied for fourth best in the area. Added 37 RBI. Went 5-for-5 with four RBI in 14-9 victory April 2 against Piasa Southwestern. Signed with Southwestern Illinois College.
INF: Avery Hamilton, junior, Edwardsville
Had 30 RBI, one of five Tigers with 30 or more for Class 4A third-place team. Batted .405 with a team-best 14 doubles. Led a strong defensive infield at shortstop.
INF: Samantha Roulanaitis, sophomore, Freeburg
Hit .411 with four home runs and 35 RBI. Led the Midgets with five triples. Had a team-high three hits in Class 2A title game loss to Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
INF: Ali Grenzebach, senior, Triad
Led the Knights with a .464 batting average. Had a team-best 15 doubles. Went 5-for-5 with two homers in a 17-7 win over Park Hills Central on March 26.
OF: Lyla Hess, sophomore, Red Bud
Batted .458 with a team-high 33 RBI. Added four triples. Hit safely in her first 18 games of the season as Musketeers earned 18 victories in first winning season since 2018.
OF: Kari Krueger, junior, Jerseyville
Posted a team-high 39 RBI with eight home runs. Also led the Panthers with six triples. Drove in six runs against Collinsville on April 1.
UT: Hayley Porter, senior, Alton Marquette
Made move to catcher after previously playing as a shortstop for the Explorers. Had a team-best 42 singles. Stole 12 bases without being caught. Recorded five three-hit games.
UT: Ailene Walker, senior, Belleville East
Lake Land College recruit compiled a 21-5 record with a 1.23 earned run average in the circle. Also hit .448 with 27 RBI. Helped Lancers to 28-9 season, share of Southwestern Conference title.
UT: Audrey Clark, sophomore, Mater Dei
Went 17-3 in the circle with 139 strikeouts in 129 innings. Hit .415 with 26 RBI, including four-RBI effort in 9-4 win over rival Breese Central in Class 2A regional final.
In this Series
2022 All-Metro spring softball
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Edmiaston's bat powers Freeburg to state runner-up finish
-
2022 All-Metro spring softball first team
-
2022 All-Metro spring softball second team
- 3 updates