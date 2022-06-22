All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Edmiaston's bat powers Freeburg to state runner-up finish

Nicole Edmiaston laughed at the suggestion.

The Freeburg High junior slugger is still at a loss to explain why the family truck, which she drove on a regular basis, mysteriously went up in flames during a softball game in late March.

Out of nowhere, flames shot out of the grille as the vehicle was sitting along the street behind the left field line. Everyone at the contest watched in shock as the game was halted for 30 minutes while local fire fighters extinguished the blaze.

"It was just parked, just sitting there," Edmiaston recalled.

The most logical answer puts the blame on Edmiaston.

"We joked that she was so hot at the plate it set her truck on fire," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth joked.

Added her father Jeff, "Such a hot streak, the truck couldn't handle her being in it."

In reality, the mystery was never solved.

But Edmiaston's out-of-this-world performance at plate was no puzzlement.

The first baseman turned in an offensive performance for the ages in the helping the Midgets to a 33-2 record and a second-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.

Edmiaston finished the season with a whopping .611 batting average to go along with an eye-popping 1.106 slugging percentage. Those crazy numbers don't even begin to tell the story of her three months of plate domination.

For her efforts, Edmiaston is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year.

The destruction of the truck was a perfect backdrop to a memorable campaign. Edmiaston destroyed pitchers in the same way flames annihilated her ride.

"You look at what she did and it's almost hard to believe it happened," Freeburg sophomore teammate and friend Lindsey Muskopf said. "My dad and I talk about it and it is like she was a machine, like she never made an out."

Edmiaston didn't come up empty very often. She recorded a string with 17 successive hits in April. Just three weeks earlier, she reeled off 10 successive hits.

"The things she did, they don't happen often," Mueth said.

Much like a brand new truck spontaneously combusting.

Edmiaston can look back and laugh now. But at the time, the incident was not funny.

At first, she was shaken up and Mueth decided to give her a little break when the game was resumed. She held her cleanup hitter out on the next trip to the plate to allow her to gather her thoughts.

It didn't take long for Edmiaston to beg her way back into the contest.

In her very next trip to the plate, Edmiaston drilled one of the longest homers ever hit at the spacious park. The drive went more than 300 feet and clanged off the scoreboard in left field, which is well beyond the playing field.

"It felt good," Edmiaston said.

Actually, Edmiaston felt good all season long.

She finished the season with 13 home runs and 72 RBI, both area bests, She reached safely or drove in a run in 34 of 35 games. Edmiaston recorded 21-multi-hit games, including a 6-for-6 effort April 26 against Wood River.

Most importantly, Edmiaston came up big under the brightest of lights. She went 3-for-3 in a 3-0 win over Pinckneyville in the Johnston City Super-Sectional, which sent the Midgets to the final four for the first time since they won the crown in 1985. She followed that up with two hits in a 9-0 win over Tolono Unity in the state semifinal. She was walked three times in the extra-inning title game loss to Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

"You could always count on her in big situations," Muskopf said.

Edmiaston's home run stories already have become tales of lore in St. Clair County.

In a contest May 12 against Breese Central, she was sitting on a changeup when that exact pitch came dancing to the plate. Edmiaston actually had time to let out a snicker before unloading a long drive that sailed well over the wall and smashed through the windshield of a car.

Other highlights of her amazing season included hitting streaks of 17 and 10 games.

"At the start of the year, when we went over our goals with (Mueth), I said I want to hit more than the (.523) I hit last year," Edmiaston said. "I was confident I could do that."

She did that and more.

Edmiaston, whose averaged climbed as high as .681 over the final month of season, was more pleased with the teams’ performance than any personal goals.

The Midgets came within one win of reaching the state tournament last season. And they were determined not to come up short this time around.

"This team just wasn't going to be stopped in our goal of getting there," Edmiaston said. "Everyone wanted it and everyone worked for it."

Edmiaston was a late bloomer in the sport. She didn't start hitting the ball consistently until she reached the Under-14 level. She displayed little or no power in her previous three seasons.

"I was basically in the game to lay down a bunt and get out," she said.

But light bulb eventually went on.

Now she is one of the most feared hitters in the state and has drawn interest from NCAA Division I coaches around the country.

Edmiaston plays for the Extreme Softball Club, a group based out of the Chicago area that features a host of players who will be competing at the D-I level next spring.

Facing that top-notch competition each of the last two summers has played a big role in Edmiaston's rapid advancement at the plate and on the defensive side of the ball.

"I got a new mindset and that's helped a lot," Edmiaston said. "I've learned that an out is going to happen and it's game with a lot of failure. So I know I've got to keep my head up that the hits will come."

The second-place finish at state has provided Edmiaston with fodder for next spring.

"Already looking forward to my senior season," she said. "I'm going to go in hard."

