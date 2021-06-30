All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Ludwig was double trouble for Freeburg's opponents

"A lot of people say a player can do it all," Mueth said. "But she really can. She was our clutch player throughout the year. Pitching, at the plate, she came through almost every time."

Ludwig turned heads as a freshman with a 13-8 pitching mark. She recorded 158 strikeouts in 148 innings.

A key part of Ludwig's improvement is in her strength, which increased during the lost season. She was hitting 56 to 57 miles per hour on the radar gun. Now she is consistently in the 62-63 range and has topped out as high at 66.

At 6-foot-1 with a blistering pitch speed, she is an intimidating force in the circle.

"This year, I've felt like I'm doing a good job of keeping the ball down and controlling the spin," Ludwig said.

In the circle, she tossed three perfect games during the regular season. She fanned 16 batters a 5-0 victory over Carlyle on May 5 and struck out 10 or more in 10 of 23 starts this season.

At the plate, Ludwig drove in multiple runs in 15 games, including four-RBI performances against Nashville and Columbia during the regular season. She recorded at least one hit in 25 of 27 games.