All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Ludwig was double trouble for Freeburg's opponents

Lizzy Ludwig made the most of her lost season.
The Freeburg High right-handed pitcher blossomed from a strong freshman loaded with potential in 2019 to a complete game changer in 2021 after missing her sophomore high school softball campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I anticipated her coming back stronger and better than her freshman year," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. "But what she's done has been amazing. When she's on and hitting her spots, she's unhittable."
Ludwig pushed herself when the 2020 season was canceled with the idea of being better than ever as a junior.
That mission was accomplished, and Ludwig — the Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year — led the Midgets to a 24-5 record and a Class 2A super-sectional appearance.
A legitimate two-way threat, Ludwig posted a 20-2 pitching record with an 0.58 earned run average. She struck out 217 batters in 146 innings and walked just 13.
But Ludwig's work with a bat was equally impressive. She belted a school record 14 home runs and drove in 45 runs, both area highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.126 topped the team and she batted .494, good enough for second best on a high-octane offense that averaged 8.6 runs per game.
"A lot of people say a player can do it all," Mueth said. "But she really can. She was our clutch player throughout the year. Pitching, at the plate, she came through almost every time."
Ludwig turned heads as a freshman with a 13-8 pitching mark. She recorded 158 strikeouts in 148 innings.
A key part of Ludwig's improvement is in her strength, which increased during the lost season. She was hitting 56 to 57 miles per hour on the radar gun. Now she is consistently in the 62-63 range and has topped out as high at 66.
At 6-foot-1 with a blistering pitch speed, she is an intimidating force in the circle.
"This year, I've felt like I'm doing a good job of keeping the ball down and controlling the spin," Ludwig said.
In the circle, she tossed three perfect games during the regular season. She fanned 16 batters a 5-0 victory over Carlyle on May 5 and struck out 10 or more in 10 of 23 starts this season.
At the plate, Ludwig drove in multiple runs in 15 games, including four-RBI performances against Nashville and Columbia during the regular season. She recorded at least one hit in 25 of 27 games.
"She's obviously one of our best players, but you wouldn't know it because she treats everyone the same," said Freeburg junior Maddy Schwemmer, who has caught Ludwig for more than a half dozen years. "She takes so much pride in trying to help the other people on the team. That's what makes her special."
Ludwig plays softball almost year round as a member of the St. Louis Chaos, an elite traveling team.
The NCAA Division I prospect is drawing attention from Power 5 conference schools and hopes to make a college decision sometime before the beginning of her senior year in late August.
Ludwig and her Freeburg teammates got a taste of the state tournament atmosphere before dropping a 3-1 decision to Massac County in the elite eight of the Illinois Class 2A playoffs June 14.
With several key players returning for the Midgets, Ludwig already has her sights set on a potential final four trip next spring — which would be the program's first since winning the Class A state title in 1985.
"I think getting as close as we did makes us want it even more," Ludwig said. "We'll be ready."
2021 All-Metro spring softball first team
P: Sam Miener, senior, Highland
Pitched the Bulldogs to their first state championship with a stellar 25-0 mark and a microscopic 0.19 earned run average. Struck out 209 batters in 181 innings and walked just 16. Did not give up an earned run in her first 131 innings. Fanned 15 batters and walked just one while allowing one run on four hits in two Class 3A final four starts. Will continue her career at Austin Peay University.
C: Lynna Fisher, senior, Alton
Paced the Redbirds with seven home runs and 31 RBI. Added a nifty .812 slugging percentage. She also played third base and drove in four runs on three different occasions. Went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI May 19 in a 13-2 Southwestern Conference victory against O’Fallon.
IF: Sydney Parkerson, senior, Highland
Triggered the Bulldogs’ Class 3A state-title winning attack with a team-best four home runs and 21 RBI. A flawless fielder at shortstop, she drove in a season high four runs in an 8-1 win over Sterling in the state semifinals. Parkerson is headed to Truman State University.
IF: Jane Kaniecki, senior, Waterloo
Hit an impressive .520 with five home runs and 40 RBI for the Bulldogs, who lost to eventual state champion Highland in a Class 3A sectional final, which was the program’s best postseason showing since 1989. Had 26 extra-base hits, accounting for almost half of her hit total of 53. Made just three errors in 175 chances. Signed with St. Louis University.
IF: Nicole Edmiaston, sophomore, Freeburg
Batted .523 with 43 RBI, second in the area to teammate Lizzy Ludwig (45). Drove in two runs or more 12 times, including a six-RBI performance in a 20-8 win over Civic Memorial on April 22. Recorded a pair of four-hit efforts and banged out three hits in five different games for Class 2A super-sectional qualifier.
IF: Kiley Beth Kirchner, senior, Alton Marquette
Played a key role in helping the Explorers to a 20-6 record. Hit .452 with a team-best .634 slugging percentage. Had 32 RBI and began the season with 10 RBI over the first three games. Stole 23 bases without being caught.
OF: Ava Khoury, senior, Columbia
Led the Eagles with seven home runs and 29 RBI. Recorded a team-best .750 slugging percentage. Also posted a 6-6 record in the circle with a 3.07 ERA. Hit two home runs and drove in all four runs in a 4-2 win over Flora in postseason play. Signed with Illinois Wesleyan.
OF: Avery Hamilton, sophomore, Edwardsville
Hit .351 with a team-high 13 doubles to pace the Tigers, who compiled a 21-6 mark and won a regional title. Recorded nine multi-hit games. Compiled a 3-0 record in the circle with a 1.26 ERA as part of a three-pitcher rotation. Tossed the first perfect game for Edwardsville since 2003, setting down all 21 batters in a 5-0 win over Alton on May 27.
OF: Taylor Geluck, senior, Belleville West
Hit a team-high .513 and led the Maroons with three home runs and 31 RBI. Drove in four runs in an 8-6 loss to Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville on May 25. A Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete selection, she ranked first in her class of 448 and will attend Washington University in St. Louis.
UT: Sydney Bires, senior, Gillespie
A two-way threat in the circle and at the plate, she went 16-4 with a 1.86 ERA for the Miners, who compiled a 22-7 mark and won a regional title. Fanned 153 batters in 124 innings. Also, hit .509 with a slugging percentage of .825. Topped the team with three homers. Signed with McKendree.
UT: Adi Foutch, junior, Breese Central
Hit a school-record 10 home runs and drove in 34, both team highs, and helped the Cougars win a Class 2A regional title. Of her 41 hits, 21 went for extra bases, including 11 doubles to give her a slugging percentage of .837. Drove in four runs in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on May 15.
2021 All-Metro spring softball second team
P: Lauren Lenihan, sophomore, Alton Marquette
Posted a 20-6 record with a 1.32 earned run average. Struck out an area-high 270 batters — an average of almost 12 per contest.
C: Riley Doyle, senior, Collinsville
Hit .385 for the Kahoks, who went 17-13. Had just one passed ball in 29 games. Hit safely in 10 of her last 11 contests.
IF: Kylee Crowder, junior, Belleville East
Batted .495 with a .774 slugging percentage. Hit five home runs and drove in 26 runs. Played the season on a torn ACL.
IF: Lexi Gorniak, senior, Edwardsville
Drove in a team-high 21 runs. Had a hit in 23 of 27 games. Scored at least one run in 20 games. Signed with Arkansas Tech.
IF: Maleah Blomenkamp, sophomore, Freeburg
Scored a team-high 42 runs for Midgets and hit .490 with 24 RBI. Also had team-leading three triples as Freeburg reached 2A super-sectionals.
IF: Abby Sullivan, senior, Alton Marquette
Tied for the team lead with 32 RBI. Paced Explorers’ attack with a team-best nine doubles. Hit home four runs in two of her last five games. Signed with Monmouth.
OF: Maya Robison, junior, O’Fallon
Had four home runs and 24 RBI, both team highs, to help the Panthers to an 8-15 record. Had five games of three RBI or more.
OF: Emma Kiger, junior, Alton
Hit five home runs and had 26 RBI. Also went 2-1 in the circle with a 1.85 earned run average. Did not make an error in 58 chances.
OF: Jenna Bohnenstiehl, senior, Triad
Drove in 19 runs and hit three home runs for the Knights, who finished 16-10. Recorded 10 multi-hit games. Signed with Southwestern Illinois College.
UT: Ella Palm, junior, Mater Dei
Had six home runs and drove in 22 runs. Of her 21 hits, 13 were for extra bases. Stole 11 bases and was caught only once.
UT: Brianna Wellen, junior, Collinsville
Topped the Kahoks with 32 RBI, including a team-best five home runs. Had seven RBI in a 12-2 win over Civic Memorial on May 7.
