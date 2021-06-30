 Skip to main content
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Ludwig was double trouble for Freeburg's opponents
From the 2021 All-Metro spring softball series
Freeburg vs Nashville

Freeburg pitcher Lizzy Ludwig throws early in the game. Freeburg defeated Nashville in the Class 2A sectional softball title game at Nashville High School in Nashville, IL on Thursday June 10, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com.

Lizzy Ludwig made the most of her lost season.

The Freeburg High right-handed pitcher blossomed from a strong freshman loaded with potential in 2019 to a complete game changer in 2021 after missing her sophomore high school softball campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I anticipated her coming back stronger and better than her freshman year," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. "But what she's done has been amazing. When she's on and hitting her spots, she's unhittable."

Ludwig pushed herself when the 2020 season was canceled with the idea of being better than ever as a junior.

That mission was accomplished, and Ludwig — the Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year — led the Midgets to a 24-5 record and a Class 2A super-sectional appearance.

A legitimate two-way threat, Ludwig posted a 20-2 pitching record with an 0.58 earned run average. She struck out 217 batters in 146 innings and walked just 13.

But Ludwig's work with a bat was equally impressive. She belted a school record 14 home runs and drove in 45 runs, both area highs. Her slugging percentage of 1.126 topped the team and she batted .494, good enough for second best on a high-octane offense that averaged 8.6 runs per game.

"A lot of people say a player can do it all," Mueth said. "But she really can. She was our clutch player throughout the year. Pitching, at the plate, she came through almost every time."

Ludwig turned heads as a freshman with a 13-8 pitching mark. She recorded 158 strikeouts in 148 innings.

A key part of Ludwig's improvement is in her strength, which increased during the lost season. She was hitting 56 to 57 miles per hour on the radar gun. Now she is consistently in the 62-63 range and has topped out as high at 66.

At 6-foot-1 with a blistering pitch speed, she is an intimidating force in the circle.

"This year, I've felt like I'm doing a good job of keeping the ball down and controlling the spin," Ludwig said.

Freeburg vs. Massac County

Freeburg's Lizzy Ludwig (11) celebrates after a hit during a Class 2A Super-Sectional game on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Johnston City High School in Johnston City, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

In the circle, she tossed three perfect games during the regular season. She fanned 16 batters a 5-0 victory over Carlyle on May 5 and struck out 10 or more in 10 of 23 starts this season.

At the plate, Ludwig drove in multiple runs in 15 games, including four-RBI performances against Nashville and Columbia during the regular season. She recorded at least one hit in 25 of 27 games.

"She's obviously one of our best players, but you wouldn't know it because she treats everyone the same," said Freeburg junior Maddy Schwemmer, who has caught Ludwig for more than a half dozen years. "She takes so much pride in trying to help the other people on the team. That's what makes her special."

Ludwig plays softball almost year round as a member of the St. Louis Chaos, an elite traveling team.

The NCAA Division I prospect is drawing attention from Power 5 conference schools and hopes to make a college decision sometime before the beginning of her senior year in late August.

Ludwig and her Freeburg teammates got a taste of the state tournament atmosphere before dropping a 3-1 decision to Massac County in the elite eight of the Illinois Class 2A playoffs June 14.

With several key players returning for the Midgets, Ludwig already has her sights set on a potential final four trip next spring — which would be the program's first since winning the Class A state title in 1985.

"I think getting as close as we did makes us want it even more," Ludwig said. "We'll be ready."

