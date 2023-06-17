Led the Knights in home runs (3) and RBI (26). Hit .392 with a team-best slugging percentage of .709. Had at least one hit in 16 of her last 18 games. Speedy for a catcher, she swiped 14 bases without bring caught. Will play at Blackburn College.
Steve Overbey
