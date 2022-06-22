 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C: Lexie Griffin, senior, Edwardsville

Had 31 RBI and four home runs for Class 4A third-place team. Ripped two home runs in an 11-5 victory against West Aurora in super-sectional play. Signed with Parkland College.

