C: Lexie Griffin, senior, Edwardsville

Had 31 RBI and four home runs for Class 4A third-place team. Ripped two home runs in an 11-5 victory against West Aurora in super-sectional play. Signed with Parkland College.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today