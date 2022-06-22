 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C: Maddy Schwemmer, senior, Freeburg

Maddy Schwemmer, Freeburg

Maddy Schwemmer, Freeburg softball

Recorded a .647 slugging percentage with four home runs and 41 RBI. Played a key role in guiding Ludwig to an impressive campaign. Had 11 multi-hit and multi-RBI games, including five RBI in a victory against Marissa on April 30. Helped Freeburg finish second in Class 2A

