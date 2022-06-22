 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Adi Foutch, senior, Breese Central

Adi Foutch, Breese Central

Adi Foutch, Breese Central softball

Foutch hit .530 with a .928 slugging percentage. She drove in a team-high 37 runs for the Cougars, who finished 17-8-1. Went 4-for-5 with six RBI in a 14-4 victory against Roxana on April 26. Signed with John A. Logan.

