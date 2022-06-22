 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Ali Grenzebach, senior, Triad

Led the Knights with a .464 batting average. Had a team-best 15 doubles. Went 5-for-5 with two homers in a 17-7 win over Park Hills Central on March 26.

