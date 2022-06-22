 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Avery Hamilton, junior, Edwardsville

Had 30 RBI, one of five Tigers with 30 or more for Class 4A third-place team. Batted .405 with a team-best 14 doubles. Led a strong defensive infield at shortstop.

