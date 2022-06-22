 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Caroline Gibson, senior, Jerseyville

Had a team-best nine home runs, tied for fourth best in the area. Added 37 RBI. Went 5-for-5 with four RBI in 14-9 victory April 2 against Piasa Southwestern. Signed with Southwestern Illinois College.

