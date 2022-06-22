 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Kylee Crowder, senior, Belleville East

Kylee Crowder, Belleville East

Kylee Crowder, Belleville East softball

Hit .537 with nine home runs and 45 RBI, all team highs. Finished the season on a 12-game hitting streak. Reached safely in 31 of 34 games. Had nine games of three RBI or more, including five-RBI efforts against Jerseyville and Carterville. Signed with Pensacola State College.

