Subscribe for 99¢
Lily Garbett, Highland

Lily Garbett, Highland softball

Hit a robust .439 with eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Bulldogs, who won 12 of 24 games. Reeled off a 15-game hitting streak from March 12 to May 7. Had two homers and five RBI in 11-5 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Jerseyville on April 8.