INF: Macy Oswald, O'Fallon
0 comments

INF: Macy Oswald, O'Fallon

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2012

Hit .441 as a senior with nine homers and 50 RBI. Played four years at the University of Wisconsin.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports