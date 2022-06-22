INF: Maggie Grohmann, junior, Highland

Helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 3A elite eight with a .491 batting average. Also hit five home runs with 32 RBI, both team highs. Had a hit in 17 of her last 19 games. Finished the season on a 13-for-19 tear.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today