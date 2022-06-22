 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Maggie Grohmann, junior, Highland

Maggie Grohmann, HIghland

Maggie Grohmann, HIghland softball

Helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 3A elite eight with a .491 batting average. Also hit five home runs with 32 RBI, both team highs. Had a hit in 17 of her last 19 games. Finished the season on a 13-for-19 tear.

News