Triggered the Midgets attack from the leadoff spot in the batting order with .492 average and a .703 on-base percentage. Had 15 extra base hits including seven doubles. Put together an 18-game hitting streak from March 17-April 21. Scored an area-best 63 runs. Will continue her career at SIU Edwardsville.
