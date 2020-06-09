INF: Maria Smith, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2020
Paced the high-powered Tigers attack with 10 home runs and 27 RBI from the leadoff spot in her final season as a junior in 2019. Reached base safely in a school-record 28 successive games. Smith was known for her speed and defense. She stole 45 bases in three seasons and was caught only once. Will continue her career at the University of Southern Mississippi.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.