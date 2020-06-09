INF: Maria Smith, Edwardsville
0 comments

INF: Maria Smith, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Maria Smith, Edwardsville

Maria Smith, Edwardsville softball

Graduation year: 2020

Paced the high-powered Tigers attack with 10 home runs and 27 RBI from the leadoff spot in her final season as a junior in 2019. Reached base safely in a school-record 28 successive games. Smith was known for her speed and defense. She stole 45 bases in three seasons and was caught only once. Will continue her career at the University of Southern Mississippi.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports