2022 All-Metro player of the year, Edmiaston was a key cog in an offense that averaged 9.6 runs per game and set a school record with 33 wins. Led the area with 11 home runs, many of the long distance variety. Had 21 multi-hit games. Will continue her career at Florida Southwestern College, a junior college national power in Fort Myers.
Steve Overbey
