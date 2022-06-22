 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Samantha Roulanaitis, sophomore, Freeburg

Hit .411 with four home runs and 35 RBI. Led the Midgets with five triples. Had a team-high three hits in Class 2A title game loss to Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

