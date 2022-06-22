INF: Samantha Roulanaitis, sophomore, Freeburg

Hit .411 with four home runs and 35 RBI. Led the Midgets with five triples. Had a team-high three hits in Class 2A title game loss to Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today