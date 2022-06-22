INF: Sydney Lawrence, senior, Edwardsville

Led a powerful lineup with a team-best 35 RBI. Batted .468. Had two hits in five of her last six games for Class 4A third-place finisher. Began the season with a nine-game hitting streak and never slowed down.
Steve Overbey
