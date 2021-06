Hit .351 with a team-high 13 doubles to pace the Tigers, who compiled a 21-6 mark and won a regional title. Recorded nine multi-hit games. Compiled a 3-0 record in the circle with a 1.26 ERA as part of a three-pitcher rotation. Tossed the first perfect game for Edwardsville since 2003, setting down all 21 batters in a 5-0 win over Alton on May 27.