OF: Brylee Anderton, senior, Collinsville

Brylee Anderton, Collinsville

Brylee Anderton, Collinsville softball

Topped the area with a 1.144 slugging percentage and hit an area-best 17 doubles. Batted .557, second in the area for players with 50 or more at-bats. Had eight multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 performance with two home runs in a 13-5 win over Granite City on April 19. Smashed 12 home runs with 46 RBI. Signed with Southeastern Illinois College.

