OF: Brylee Anderton, senior, Collinsville

Topped the area with a 1.144 slugging percentage and hit an area-best 17 doubles. Batted .557, second in the area for players with 50 or more at-bats. Had eight multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 performance with two home runs in a 13-5 win over Granite City on April 19. Smashed 12 home runs with 46 RBI. Signed with Southeastern Illinois College.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today