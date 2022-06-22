OF: Brylee Anderton, senior, Collinsville

Topped the area with a 1.144 slugging percentage and hit an area-best 17 doubles. Batted .557, second in the area for players with 50 or more at-bats. Had eight multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 performance with two home runs in a 13-5 win over Granite City on April 19. Smashed 12 home runs with 46 RBI. Signed with Southeastern Illinois College.