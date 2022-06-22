 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OF: Lyla Hess, sophomore, Red Bud

Batted .458 with a team-high 33 RBI. Added four triples. Hit safely in her first 18 games of the season as Musketeers earned 18 victories in first winning season since 2018.

