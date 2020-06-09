OF: Miranda Schulte, Freeburg

Graduation year: 2018
The 2018 All-Metro player of the year, Schulte holds the school record for homers (30) and RBI (164) in a career. She also recorded a school-record 72 wins in the circle with 665 strikeouts in 551-plus innings. Schulte hit .407 or better in all four campaigns, including marks of .512, .533, .560. Freeburg compiled an 89-30 record during her four seasons. She is currently a starter at the University of Iowa.
