P: Lizzy Ludwig, senior, Freeburg

Compiled an 18-2 record with a .51 earned run average in helping the Midgets to a second-place finish in Class 2A. Stuck out 174 batters and walked just nine. The Kansas University-bound right-hander went 10 successive appearances without allowing an earned run from April 29-June 3. The 2021 All-Metro player of the year, she also hit .450 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI.
Steve Overbey
