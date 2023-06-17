Righthander struck out 231 batters in 126 innings — an average of almost 13 per game. Compiled an 11-7 record with a 1.33 ERA in helping the Bulldogs reach the sectional final for the first time in 34 years. Hit double digits in strikeouts in 12 of 19 starts. Also batted .398 with 27 RBI.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today