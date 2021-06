Pitched the Bulldogs to their first state championship with a stellar 25-0 mark and a microscopic 0.19 earned run average. Struck out 209 batters in 181 innings and walked just 16. Did not give up an earned run in her first 131 innings. Fanned 15 batters and walked just one while allowing one run on four hits in two Class 3A final four starts. Will continue her career at Austin Peay University.