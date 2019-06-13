The right-hander struck out 250 batters in 154 innings to lead the Explorers to a 21-9 record. She compiled an 18-6 mark with 2.36 ERA. Whitehead fanned 20 batters in a 5-2 win over Roxana on March 26 and struck out 11 or more hitters in 13 of 21 starts.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Early days on course with grandfather spark memorable career for Lafayette's Kreikemeier
-
CBC's DeWeese named Missouri Gatorade player of the year
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title