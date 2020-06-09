Player of the decade: Alexis Silkwood, P, Alton Marquette
Player of the decade: Alexis Silkwood, P, Alton Marquette

Graduation year: 2013

Likely the most dominant pitcher the area has ever seen, Silkwood still holds Illinois state records in eight of the 20 pitching categories, including career wins (124), strikeouts (1,907), shutouts (100) and no-hitters (54). As a junior, she averaged 16.1 strikeouts per game and hit .552 her senior year. Went on to a stellar four-year career at Mississippi State.

