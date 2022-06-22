 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UT: Ailene Walker, senior, Belleville East

Lake Land College recruit compiled a 21-5 record with a 1.23 earned run average in the circle. Also hit .448 with 27 RBI. Helped Lancers to 28-9 season, share of Southwestern Conference title.

