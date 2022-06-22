UT: Audrey Clark, sophomore, Mater Dei

Went 17-3 in the circle with 139 strikeouts in 129 innings. Hit .415 with 26 RBI, including four-RBI effort in 9-4 win over rival Breese Central in Class 2A regional final.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today