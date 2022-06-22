 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UT: Audrey Clark, sophomore, Mater Dei

Went 17-3 in the circle with 139 strikeouts in 129 innings. Hit .415 with 26 RBI, including four-RBI effort in 9-4 win over rival Breese Central in Class 2A regional final.

