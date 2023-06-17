Compiled a 15-3 record in the circle with a 1.43 ERA. Fanned 131 and walked just 16. Slammed a team-high five home runs and drove in 31. Helped Tigers to a 30-6 record. Will continue her career at the University of Illinois-Springfield.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
