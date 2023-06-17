A serious two-way threat, Gipson struck out 241 batters in 157 innings on the way to a 22-3 record with a 1.69 ERA. The Miners top offensive threat, she led the team in average (.457), home runs (7) and RBI (42). Had a hit in each of her last nine games.
Steve Overbey
