UT: Emma Gipson, sophomore, Gillespie

Compiled a 27-4 mark in the circle with an area-best 311 strikeouts over 196 innings. Guided the Miners to a 29-4 record. Hit .542 with eight home runs and 56 RBI, all team highs. Helped Gillespie reach sectional final before falling 1-0 to Freeburg.

News