UT: Lauren Lenihan, junior, Alton Marquette

Lenihan struck out 286 batters in 173 innings — almost 12 batters per game. Also hit .446 with a team-high six homers and 41 RBI. Tossed five no-hitters as Explorers posted 15-12 record and reached Class 2A regional final.

News