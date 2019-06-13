Subscribe for 99¢
Liz Young, Triad softball

Went 20-5 in the circle with a 2.22 ERA. The right-hander struck out 155 in 157 innings. Also hit .398 with seven homers and 32 RBI. Had back-to-back two-home run games against toughies O’Fallon (April 26) and Jerseyville (April 29).