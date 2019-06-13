Went 20-5 in the circle with a 2.22 ERA. The right-hander struck out 155 in 157 innings. Also hit .398 with seven homers and 32 RBI. Had back-to-back two-home run games against toughies O’Fallon (April 26) and Jerseyville (April 29).
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Early days on course with grandfather spark memorable career for Lafayette's Kreikemeier
-
CBC's DeWeese named Missouri Gatorade player of the year
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles
-
All-Metro boys volleyball player of the year: Ennis overcomes elbow injury to lead SLUH to another Class 4 state title