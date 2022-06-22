UT: Ryleigh Owens, senior, Edwardsville

A two-way standout, Owens was 21-2 in the circle with a .62 earned run average. She struck out 161 batters in 147 innings and did not allow an earned run in 17 of 24 appearances. Hit .365. Helped Tigers finish third in Class 4A in their first state appearance since 2009. Will continue her career at Parkland College in Champaign.
