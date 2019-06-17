Subscribe for 99¢
Nozka notched 78 goals and 178 points to help the Longhorns to their second straight district runner-up finish. Nozka, who also garnered first team All-District and All-Red Conference nods, was one of three Parkway West players to finish among the top 10 area scorers in 2018, as he was also a first-team All-Conference selection last season.