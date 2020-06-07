All-Decade water polo spotlight: SLUH sustained success in a title-filled decade
This past decade has seen its fair share of changes, but one thing on the area high school sports scene remained constant from 2011 to 2019.

The St. Louis University High water polo program was good.

Like, really, really good.

The Jr. Billikens thrived under the tutelage of coaches Paul Baudendistel and John Penilla, winning seven Missouri Water Polo district championships in nine tries to bring the program’s record total to 21 titles.

“It’s certainly a testament to Paul and the program he was able to build,” Penilla said. “For me to be a part of it has been a real privilege. We’ve been super blessed with these guys who are really committed to water polo and have become fantastic players.”

Penilla was the SLUH junior varsity coach and varsity assistant from 2007-2018 before he took over the varsity coaching job from Baudendistel, who stepped down after a nearly two-decade run at the helm.

The 2000s were a strong decade for the program with five MWP district titles, including four in a row from 2005-2009.

But, believe it or not, the next decade was even better.

SLUH compiled an amazing decade record of 227-16, a .934 winning percentage.

The Jr. Billikens' success against teams from Missouri (i.e., St. Louis) was even more staggering.

During the last decade, SLUH amassed a 178-2 mark against MWP opponents. The only two setbacks came to Parkway West in the 2012 and 2014 MWP district finals.

Besides those two championship wins, the Longhorns were the one area team to occasionally give SLUH a run for its money with some other close contests along the way as well, including an overtime loss to the Jr. Billikens in the 2019 MWP district final, the last meaningful area game that has been played since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

“When I first took over West, we were 4-0 my first year with the varsity (2007). I had been out of the water polo circuit, so I didn’t know what was going on and I was like, ‘OK, we’re pretty good,’ and I remember SLUH walked in and I felt like every one of their guys was like 6-3 and they absolutely manhandled us,” Parkway West coach Charlie Cutelli said. “I talked to Baud — he used to coach me when I was younger — and he said if I ever need anything to give him a call and he’d be happy to help. The man is one of the people that I’ve learned from, so I really did my best to try and build the program similar to what they were doing.”

SLUH water polo celebration

St. Louis U. High players celebrate in the pool following the Jr. Bills' win over Lindbergh in the District Water Polo Tournament championship on Saturday, May 16, 2015 at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Consistency and excellence from the coaching staff was the one common theme expressed by players who came through the SLUH program throughout the entire decade.

“I think where the most credit lies is with the coaching staff between Coach P. and Coach Baud on a number of fronts,” said Colin Derdeyn, a 2015 graduate who was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year his senior season, one of five Jr. Bills to win the award during the decade. “Reason one was their stability over the decade and how well they communicated together, coached together and developed players together. Another one is the discipline that came with it. I think Coach Baud is one of the most disciplined people I’ve ever met and it trickled down to the team in every way.

“What that meant for us was every minute in the pool mattered, whether it be a practice, the offseason or a game during the season,” continued Derdeyn, who went on to captain the water polo and men’s swimming teams at Boston College and is now a 23-year-old investment banker in New York City. “There was just a really carefully crafted development plan that he had for every single season.”

After a rebuilding season in 2010 followed the four-peat in the mid-to-late 2000s, SLUH kickstarted the new decade by winning the 2011 MWP district title and losing an overtime heartbreaker to Parkway West in the next season’s final.

“We still had our systems in place,” said Sam Erlinger, now 26, the 2012 All-Metro player of the year who went on to Vanderbilt and then Johns Hopkins medical school, and will soon begin his anesthesiology residency at Washington University. “Coach Baud was just excellent in terms of having a system, knowing how to implement it, knowing how to utilize player’s strengths and kind of push us to be our best. It’s great to see that tradition continue.”

The success starts on the junior varsity level, where the Jr. Billikens are an annual contender and have won 23 titles in program history.

“That’s something we really try to build up as a program,” Penilla said. “Those younger guys, freshmen and sophomores, who are on the bubble and who maybe would be thrust into even a starting role at some schools got the chance to develop just a little bit more than they would have. I think that has really played a role in some of our guys getting to have that smoother growth curve.”

Water Polo Championship

SLUH's Andrew Zimmerman (12) looks for a shot against Parkway West, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

That continued to bear fruit even during the shortened 2020 preseason when senior Michael Kreienkamp, the 2019 All-Metro player of the year, noticed how stacked the SLUH class of 2023 is.

“The freshman class this year, it was astounding how good they are,” said Kreienkamp, who will play Division I water polo at Santa Clara. “There’s some classes our coaches talk about that just stick out and I think the freshman class this year is one of those classes that people are going to talk about as one of the greatest water polo classes to come through SLUH.”

And that has the Jr. Billikens poised to try and continue its success in the next decade.

“It’s been really incredible and remarkable and fun,” Penilla said. “But there’s a lot of work that goes into it. Even those couple years that Parkway West got us in the finals, those were really good teams and really competitive games. It’s been a decade where we’ve just really been fortunate to be in a position to win those games and even play in those games.”

ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM

ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM

ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM

