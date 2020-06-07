All-Decade water polo spotlight: SLUH sustained success in a title-filled decade

This past decade has seen its fair share of changes, but one thing on the area high school sports scene remained constant from 2011 to 2019.
Like, really, really good.
The Jr. Billikens thrived under the tutelage of coaches Paul Baudendistel and John Penilla, winning seven Missouri Water Polo district championships in nine tries to bring the program’s record total to 21 titles.
“It’s certainly a testament to Paul and the program he was able to build,” Penilla said. “For me to be a part of it has been a real privilege. We’ve been super blessed with these guys who are really committed to water polo and have become fantastic players.”
Penilla was the SLUH junior varsity coach and varsity assistant from 2007-2018 before he took over the varsity coaching job from Baudendistel, who stepped down after a nearly two-decade run at the helm.
The 2000s were a strong decade for the program with five MWP district titles, including four in a row from 2005-2009.
But, believe it or not, the next decade was even better.
SLUH compiled an amazing decade record of 227-16, a .934 winning percentage.
The Jr. Billikens' success against teams from Missouri (i.e., St. Louis) was even more staggering.
During the last decade, SLUH amassed a 178-2 mark against MWP opponents. The only two setbacks came to Parkway West in the 2012 and 2014 MWP district finals.
Besides those two championship wins, the Longhorns were the one area team to occasionally give SLUH a run for its money with some other close contests along the way as well, including an overtime loss to the Jr. Billikens in the 2019 MWP district final, the last meaningful area game that has been played since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“When I first took over West, we were 4-0 my first year with the varsity (2007). I had been out of the water polo circuit, so I didn’t know what was going on and I was like, ‘OK, we’re pretty good,’ and I remember SLUH walked in and I felt like every one of their guys was like 6-3 and they absolutely manhandled us,” Parkway West coach Charlie Cutelli said. “I talked to Baud — he used to coach me when I was younger — and he said if I ever need anything to give him a call and he’d be happy to help. The man is one of the people that I’ve learned from, so I really did my best to try and build the program similar to what they were doing.”
Consistency and excellence from the coaching staff was the one common theme expressed by players who came through the SLUH program throughout the entire decade.
“I think where the most credit lies is with the coaching staff between Coach P. and Coach Baud on a number of fronts,” said Colin Derdeyn, a 2015 graduate who was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year his senior season, one of five Jr. Bills to win the award during the decade. “Reason one was their stability over the decade and how well they communicated together, coached together and developed players together. Another one is the discipline that came with it. I think Coach Baud is one of the most disciplined people I’ve ever met and it trickled down to the team in every way.
“What that meant for us was every minute in the pool mattered, whether it be a practice, the offseason or a game during the season,” continued Derdeyn, who went on to captain the water polo and men’s swimming teams at Boston College and is now a 23-year-old investment banker in New York City. “There was just a really carefully crafted development plan that he had for every single season.”
After a rebuilding season in 2010 followed the four-peat in the mid-to-late 2000s, SLUH kickstarted the new decade by winning the 2011 MWP district title and losing an overtime heartbreaker to Parkway West in the next season’s final.
“We still had our systems in place,” said Sam Erlinger, now 26, the 2012 All-Metro player of the year who went on to Vanderbilt and then Johns Hopkins medical school, and will soon begin his anesthesiology residency at Washington University. “Coach Baud was just excellent in terms of having a system, knowing how to implement it, knowing how to utilize player’s strengths and kind of push us to be our best. It’s great to see that tradition continue.”
The success starts on the junior varsity level, where the Jr. Billikens are an annual contender and have won 23 titles in program history.
“That’s something we really try to build up as a program,” Penilla said. “Those younger guys, freshmen and sophomores, who are on the bubble and who maybe would be thrust into even a starting role at some schools got the chance to develop just a little bit more than they would have. I think that has really played a role in some of our guys getting to have that smoother growth curve.”
That continued to bear fruit even during the shortened 2020 preseason when senior Michael Kreienkamp, the 2019 All-Metro player of the year, noticed how stacked the SLUH class of 2023 is.
“The freshman class this year, it was astounding how good they are,” said Kreienkamp, who will play Division I water polo at Santa Clara. “There’s some classes our coaches talk about that just stick out and I think the freshman class this year is one of those classes that people are going to talk about as one of the greatest water polo classes to come through SLUH.”
And that has the Jr. Billikens poised to try and continue its success in the next decade.
“It’s been really incredible and remarkable and fun,” Penilla said. “But there’s a lot of work that goes into it. Even those couple years that Parkway West got us in the finals, those were really good teams and really competitive games. It’s been a decade where we’ve just really been fortunate to be in a position to win those games and even play in those games.”
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Colin Derdeyn, SLUH
Graduation year: 2015
Derdeyn, the youngest of three brothers to play for the Junior Billikens, had a standout three-year varsity career, but saved his best for last. After netting a combined 84 goals and 284 points in his sophomore and junior seasons, Derdeyn netted 93 goals and scored 270 points as a senior. The 2015 All-Metro player of the year also led the area in assists as a junior (88) and a senior (84) and was a top-notch defensive specialist. His strong senior season culminated in the first of five consecutive titles. Derdeyn went on to become a captain for the water polo and men’s swimming squads at Boston College. He currently works as an investment banker in New York City.
Steven Emde, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2012
Emde was named the 2011 player of the year and the Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year after scoring 112 goals and 280 points as a junior. He won the Doug Hall player of the year award again following a senior season in which he notched 83 goals and 224 points to help lead the Longhorns to their second MWP district championship. Emde went on to have a solid career at the Naval Academy.
Andrew Diemer, De Smet
Graduation year: 2012
Diemer shined during the first two years of the decade, leading the area with 131 goals and 286 points as a junior. He was named the Missouri Water Polo Dick Newman offensive player of the year and followed that up with 126 goals and 283 points as a senior, helping lead the Spartans to a third-place district finish in 2012. The two-time All-Metro and Missouri Water Polo first-team selection was also part of the Spartans’ 2010 championship team, which was the last squad other than SLUH or Parkway West to win an MWP title.
Tommy Stupp, MICDS
Graduation year: 2014
Stupp was 10th in the area in assists as a senior and compiled a total of 188 goals and 506 points during his career. His all-around spectacular play earned him All-Metro player of the year and Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year honors in 2013 and 2014. Stupp went on to notch the fifth-best career sprints won (69) and ninth-best career steals (134) marks at Bucknell.
Chris Kreienkamp, SLUH
Graduation year: 2016
After notching 66 points as a sophomore, Kreienkamp scored 45 goals and amassed 124 points as a junior. Kreienkamp saved his best for last, scoring 62 goals and dishing out the area’s second-best assist total (48) for 172 points. An All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year recipient, Kreienkamp led a stout backline effort in the Jr. Bills’ 10-1 defensive masterpiece over Lindbergh in the 2015 MWP district final. For good measure, he led SLUH in field blocks all three seasons, paced the squad in steals over the final two seasons and was the team leader in assists as a senior. Kreienkamp went on to play at Notre Dame.
Joe Jellinek, SLUH
Graduation year: 2018
Jellinek became just the second player in SLUH history to win four successive championships. His solid four-year varsity career ended with 210 goals and 558 points. Jellinek’s final two seasons were his best numbers-wise, as he compiled 79 goals and 193 assists as a junior and followed that up with 75 goals and 204 points as a senior. He was a first-team All-Metro and Missouri Water Polo All-District selection as a junior and then took home the All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year honors in his final season. Jellinek scored seven points in 11 games as a freshman at Fordham.
GK: John McCabe, SLUH
Graduation year: 2019
McCabe stood on his head as the Jr. Billikens rallied to pull out an overtime win over Parkway West in the last official Missouri Water Polo game of the decade, the 2019 district championship. That win gave SLUH its fifth consecutive title and seventh in nine tries during the decade. McCabe recorded 52 wins over his three-year career, including tying an area high with 24 as a junior and 22 more as a senior. The 2019 MWP All-District first-team goalie’s incredible 3.61 goals against average was one of the area’s lowest of the decade.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Sam Erlinger, SLUH
Graduation year: 2012
Erlinger scored 89 goals and amassed an area-leading 71 assists for 249 points in a junior campaign in which he helped the 28-1 Jr. Billikens to their first of seven Missouri Water Polo district titles during the decade and was named to the Post-Dispatch All-Metro and MWP All-District first-team squads. He upped his goal (114) and point (280) totals as a senior in capturing the All-Metro player of the year award. Erlinger went on to play water polo at Vanderbilt and recently graduated from medical school at Johns Hopkins.
Zach Smith, Kirkwood
Graduation year: 2012
Smith compiled eye-popping totals during his final two seasons, tossing in 90 goals and 218 points as a junior. He followed it up with 115 goals and added 65 assists for an area-best 295 points to help the Pioneers to their only Missouri Water Polo district semifinal appearance of the decade. Smith was a Post-Dispatch All-Metro and MWP All-District selection his senior year. He went on to play for Cal Poly.
Chandler Klemm, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2014
Klemm was a four-year contributor for the Longhorns. As a sophomore, he tallied 112 points to help the Longhorns to the Missouri Water Polo district championship. Klemm improved to 119 goals and 280 assists as a junior and then capped things off with 131 goals and 301 points, both third best in the area, in helping Parkway West to another MWP title. He earned first-team All-Metro and MWP All-District nods as a junior and a senior. Parkway West’s all-time leading soccer scorer, Klemm went on to play 44 games on the pitch for Memphis after one season at Mercer.
Ethan Finlinson, Lindbergh
Graduation year: 2015
Finlinson’s numbers steadily climbed during his final three seasons. As a sophomore, he scored 77 goals and totaled 178 points. In his junior year, he increased that to 98 goals and 227 points. And finally, as a senior, he led the area in goals (139), points (334) and game-winning goals (15), and was third in assists (56) for good measure as he sewed up the Dick Newman offensive player of the year award and an All-Metro first-team nod. His career total of 316 goals gives him the top spot in the Lindbergh record book.
Mitch Griffin, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2017
Griffin was a one-man wrecking ball for the Longhorns, especially in his final two seasons, where he ranked among the area’s top scorers. After a 76-point campaign as a sophomore, he improved to 98 goals and 217 points, both second in the area, as a junior. Griffin then led the area with 144 goals and 318 assists in a senior season in which he racked up All-Metro and Doug Hall player of the year honors. He went on to play at Lindenwood.
Michael Kreienkamp, SLUH
Graduation year: 2020
Kreienkamp had 23 assists and 53 points as a sophomore before scoring 109 goals and 239 points to help the Jr. Billikens to their fifth successive district title as a junior. The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Kreienkamp was poised to have another productive season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will play for Santa Clara.
GK: Toni Malbasic, Lindbergh
Graduation year: 2014
Malbasic was a water polo newbie as a freshman, but by the end, he turned himself into the area’s top goalie at the time. He recorded an area-high 300 saves as a senior, as the Flyers designed their defense to bait opposing teams’ weaker players into shooting because of the faith they had in Malbasic. He notched 45 wins in three seasons, including a career-high 19 in a senior season in which he was named the Missouri Water Polo All-District first-team goalie.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Lunsford Schock, MICDS
Graduation year: 2013
Compiled a solid four-year career with 163 goals and 408 goals, despite missing a chunk of his senior season due to injury. Had 128 points in 2013 to help the Rams to a Missouri Water Polo district runner-up finish, their best showing of the decade, and was rewarded with a spot on the MWP All-District first team. Went on to play at the Naval Academy.
Zach Holtgrewe, De Smet
Graduation year: 2014
Scored 182 points as a sophomore and then compiled back-to-back dazzling totals with 148 goals and 331 assists as a junior and 167 goals and 363 points as a senior. All four of those totals were area bests and he was named the Dick Newman offensive player of the year in 2013 and 2014.
Thomas Larson, De Smet
Graduation year: 2018
Compiled a total of 298 goals and 690 points over a standout four-year career with the Spartans, including 107 goals in both his junior and senior seasons and nearly identical point totals of 235 and 237, respectively, in those two campaigns. Earned All-Metro first-team honors as a junior and senior and was named Missouri Water Polo All-District first team in his final season.
Mason White, Lindbergh
Graduation year: 2018
Amassed triple-digit points in all three of his varsity seasons with the Flyers. His best totals came as a junior with 100 goals and 241 points. Notched 81 goals and 194 points in his senior season. His final two years both culminated with All-Metro and Missouri Water Polo All-District first-team honors.
Marko Terzic, Parkway South
Graduation year: 2019
Was one of the area’s most prolific scorers of the decade with four-year totals of 349 goals and 826 points. A two-time All-Metro and Water Polo All-District first-team selection, Terzic shined during his sophomore season, scoring 128 goals and 300 points, both good for second in the area. Was hampered by an injury his senior season, but gutted it out to help the Patriots to a third-place finish at the Missouri Water Polo district tournament, their best showing of the decade.
Alex Nozka, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2019
Scored 194 goals and totaled 478 points in a four-year career that saw three seasons end with the Longhorns in the district semifinals, including the last two in which they were the runner-up. Earned Post-Dispatch All-Metro and All-District first-team honors in his final season.
GK: Dixon Bezzant, Ladue
Graduation year: 2018
The Rams advanced to the district tournament semifinals in 2017 and 2018 with Bezzant in goal. An All-Metro and All-District first-team selection compiled a 24-3 record and a 4.72 goals against average as a senior, as Ladue notched its second runner-up finish of the decade.
