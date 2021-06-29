All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kirkwood's Whitson scored in bunches but also led in other ways

During that freshman season in 2018, Whitson made an immediate impact with 81 goals and 180 points, good for seventh in the area in goals and ninth in points. He increased those totals to 109 goals and 234 points as a sophomore to crack the top five in goals and top six in scoring.

The season lost to the pandemic meant most of the area’s top players from 2019 had graduated, leaving Whitson as the clear favorite to pick up the slack this season.

He did not disappoint.

Whitson notched career highs in goals, assists and points and did so in fewer games than he played in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“It was really fun because I had seen him work so hard since he started playing to get to where he is now,” said Tyler Whitson, Tanner’s sophomore brother who also was a key member of this season’s Kirkwood squad. “I knew he was a little bit more on edge just because he didn’t get his junior season, so it was super fun just to watch him get better and have such a great year his last year in high school.”

The 45 assists Tanner notched this season were especially notable considering he had just 34 helpers combined his first two seasons and didn't finish inside the area’s top 50 either year.