All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kirkwood's Whitson scored in bunches but also led in other ways
All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kirkwood's Whitson scored in bunches but also led in other ways

From the 2021 All-Metro water polo series
Kirkwood 7, SLUH 6

Kirkwood senior Tanner Whitson (left) shoots during a Missouri Water Polo district semifinal victory against St. Louis University High. Whitson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year after posting an area-leading 110 goals and 265 points. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Of all the games in which Tanner Whitson popped in bunches of goals this season, Rob Peglar might look back most fondly to a game in which the Kirkwood standout goal scorer didn't find the back of the cage at all.

Peglar, the first-year Pioneers coach, recalled a 9-3 quarterfinal victory against Chaminade in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament.

“(Chaminade) double- and triple-teamed Tanner all game and he didn't score a goal. Very unusual. The top goal scorer in the metro and they shut him out,” Peglar said. “But guess what, he assisted on a bunch of goals and played great defense, and we ended up winning that game pretty handily. That was an example of what he could do.”

Whitson did a lot in his three years of varsity water polo — he lost his junior season because of the coronavirus pandemic — and it culminated in a memorable senior season for both he and the Pioneers. Whitson is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro water polo player of the year.

He led the area in goals (110) and points (265) and was third in assists (45) for a Kirkwood team that finished 16-3. All three losses came against unbeaten Parkway West, including a one-goal setback in the MWP championship.

It was the best team finish in Kirkwood water polo history.

“Obviously, we didn’t quite get it done in the very end, but you can’t really be upset with the season that we had and I can’t really be upset with the season that I had individually,” Whitson said. “Even with a shortened season, I still accomplished a lot of the goals that I had set for myself, even as a freshman. My goal as a freshman was always to win player of the year as a senior, so to hear the news about that was super exciting.”

During that freshman season in 2018, Whitson made an immediate impact with 81 goals and 180 points, good for seventh in the area in goals and ninth in points. He increased those totals to 109 goals and 234 points as a sophomore to crack the top five in goals and top six in scoring.

The season lost to the pandemic meant most of the area’s top players from 2019 had graduated, leaving Whitson as the clear favorite to pick up the slack this season.

He did not disappoint.

Whitson notched career highs in goals, assists and points and did so in fewer games than he played in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“It was really fun because I had seen him work so hard since he started playing to get to where he is now,” said Tyler Whitson, Tanner’s sophomore brother who also was a key member of this season’s Kirkwood squad. “I knew he was a little bit more on edge just because he didn’t get his junior season, so it was super fun just to watch him get better and have such a great year his last year in high school.”

5/15/21 -Boys Water Polo district - Kirkwood vs PW

Kirkwood Pioneers Tanner Whitson (5) lobs the ball over Parkway West Longhorns Jack Stewart (1) into the goal in the boys Missouri Water Polo district championship on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at MICDS High School in Ladue, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The 45 assists Tanner notched this season were especially notable considering he had just 34 helpers combined his first two seasons and didn't finish inside the area’s top 50 either year.

“You see him play in games and score goals, but what you didn’t see was how hard he worked in practice, emphasizing passing and defense. We really worked hard on that as a team and it paid off in the end,” Peglar said. “Tanner really set himself not only to be very productive, but also make his teammates better. My job as the coach was to take his really extraordinary talent and shape it and refine it to the point where he could play the total team game.”

Whitson also took on a bigger leadership role this season as one of the Pioneers’ three senior co-captains along with Adam Bernabo and Seamus Heaney (who was an All-Metro first-team selection).

“I think immediately in my freshman year I was put into a little bit of a leadership position. Obviously as an underclassman, I'm not the main leader, but as one of the better players in the pool, you have to lead by example,” Whitson said. “My freshman and sophomore years really gave me a lot of opportunities to learn how to lead, so when it came time for senior year I felt really prepared.”

As one of several key underclassmen on this year's squad, Tyler got to see his older brother's leadership qualities up close.

“We had a freshman this year, so it was obviously his first high school season, and it was also my first year technically because I hadn't played in any games, as well as another one of our players,” Tyler said. “So, he was just very understanding that we needed some time to catch up to other people’s levels. But he was also very pushing in that he wanted people to try new things and ways to get better because he didn’t want to see these good players just not get better.”

Peglar called Tanner a “once in a decade, once in a 20-year player” and believes he will leave a lasting mark on the burgeoning Kirkwood water polo program for years to come.

“You get a player like that that the entire school and district remembers, it's natural for the younger kids to emulate that. They’re going to remember him for a long time,” Peglar said. “That trophy is going to be in that trophy case. It’s going to perpetuate itself. Hopefully, Kirkwood is now in a position where we can sustain that level year after year.”

Whitson’s impact on the program should be felt for the foreseeable future and the hope is it helps pique the interest of those possibly wanting to play water polo for Kirkwood. Another younger brother, Jacob Whitson, will enter the eighth grade this fall and is part of that next wave of Pioneers.

“I really hope I left an impact,” Tanner said. “I think we have a great team for at least the next few years. We had two sophomores and a freshman that were starting and we have a lot of quality juniors coming back. So I think there is a lot of opportunity for success for Kirkwood in the upcoming years and I’m really excited to see that unfold.”

The season started out about being one final showcase for Whitson — who will join Heaney at NCAA Division III member University of Redlands (Calif.) — and maybe a solid season for the Pioneers. It turned into something special for both.

It culminated in the area’s best individual performance and also the school’s most memorable water polo postseason run that included a game in which the area’s most prolific scorer didn’t score but still led his team to a six-goal victory.

“There was only one other game in my high school career where I didn't score a goal and it was my freshman year against Marquette. Those games really tend to frustrate me, especially when I get a lot of attention from the other team,” Whitson said. “But being able to see my team go out there and pick up the slack and figure out their defense kind of showed what our team was capable of. I think that game, most of all, really helped me believe in my teammates.”

