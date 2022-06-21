All-Metro water polo player of the year: Scharff put cap on brilliant SLUH career with water polo title

Cooper Scharff had some humble beginnings in water polo.

“I think my interest in it started off when I did my eighth grade tour of SLUH where they showed us around the school and then they took us to the commons where they had all the different clubs and different sports giving their own sort of spiel,” the St. Louis University High standout said. “I thought it would be fun to try. A fun little breakaway from swimming while still being in the pool.”

And now?

“Now, it's blossomed into so much more than just another thing I use to get away from swimming,” Scharff said. “It's become one of my close-to-my-heart passions that I have.”

Scharff recently wrapped up a brilliant four-year athletic run at SLUH. He won seven individual and relay boys swimming state titles and was a state runner-up six more times, while helping the Junior Billikens to two state team titles and racking up a pair of All-Metro boys swimmer of the year honors as a sophomore and senior.

To cap it all off this spring, Scharff helped lead SLUH to its record-extending 22nd Missouri Water Polo district championship and was named the MWP's Doug Hall player of the year. And for his efforts, Scharff earned a rare second same-season top nod as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro water polo player of the year.

“We had some very, very good players in this area this year and I'm grateful to be considered one of them,” Scharff said. “At the (senior) all-star game, it was really humbling to see just how good everybody was individually. It is really gratifying to be considered one of the best in the state because I know, in St. Louis alone, there are so many good individual players. So, it's great to be recognized as one of the best.”

SLUH water polo coach John Penilla is not at all surprised with Scharff's elite-level success in both swimming and water polo.

“He was tremendous in both sports. They're both aquatic sports, but it's not always something that translates. Credit to him and the work that he put in that he was able to do both and be outstanding in both of them,” Penilla said. “He was so dedicated to it when he wasn't swimming. One of the swim coaches said he was a generational-type swimmer. So for him to be able to switch gears and put in the effort to become a great water polo player, I would say it's not an overstatement to say he's a generational water polo player for us. It was a tremendous year for him and I'm just thrilled he gets this one final honor.”

Scharff played on the Jr. Bills' JV squad as a freshman, a team that took it on the chin in the MWP JV district final. It was a setback that stoked his competitive juices even more.

“My freshman year when we came in to the JV state game and lost to Parkway West, that was pretty crushing to me,” he said. “Ever since then, I've been wanting to get back on top. It was a four-year thing for me and all the other seniors on my team.”

After losing his sophomore water polo season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scharff and the Jr. Bills had a rare non-appearance in the district final, instead finishing third and again stoking a fire inside him.

SLUH got back to its winning ways this season with a 20-4 record that was capped off by a final win over defending champion Parkway West for the Jr. Bills' 13th district title in the last 21 seasons.

“This year, we knew what we wanted coming off of last year,” Scharff said. “It was a great season. I really want to give a lot of thanks to my teammates. It was a whole team effort.”

Scharff was steady at both ends of the pool for SLUH, scoring 104 goals and compiling 236 points, which were good for fourth and fifth, respectively, among area players.

“He was our leader offensively and he certainly played great defense. He was what we needed him to be all the time,” Penilla said. “He's so fast and he can get open almost whenever he needs to, but he's also big and strong, and I think back to multiple times this year when there was a good defender just right up on him and he just turns and steps away with that big wingspan and those great legs. I almost feel bad for the other team because it's like, 'How do you stop this guy?' and I think, at times, you could say you couldn't really stop him.”

Scharff liked the fact he didn't always need to be the focal point of the SLUH offense and could get other strong Jr. Bills scorers involved like Brandon Harris, Zach Brugnara, Sam French or Joe Zarrilli.

“I think one of the things I did pretty well this year, along with just my ability to get places faster than some of the other players on the other team, was facilitating a lot of the offense that we ran,” Scharff said. “Although I didn't score a lot, I think that a good thing I did this year was focus less on myself and more on trying to put my teammates first. I think I did a lot better at that this year than I did last year.”

Penilla saw a more tuned-in Scharff this season, one who constantly kept his eyes on the big prize at the end of the season.

“He had a fine year last year, but one of things that separated this year from last was his mental focus,” Penilla said. “And I think he would tell you that he was a lot more focused this year and didn't let the down moments get him down too much and he didn't let the high moments get him too high either.”

Scharff will head to the University of Wisconsin this fall to continue his standout swimming career. Getting to continue the standout water polo career he has started over the last four years remains to be seen.

“If I'm able to, I'd love to,” he said. “I know the club water polo season at Wisconsin is the same as the swim season. Maybe in the offseason, if they were having any practices, I'd ask my coach if I was allowed to show up and maybe scratch that water polo itch.”

Penilla knows his standout would like to be able to continue to scratch that itch in Madison but will continue to be a success in the pool no matter what happens.

“I know from our conversations that he's gonna miss the water polo piece, but he's going into a great situation up at Wisconsin,” Penilla said. “It'll be a good kind of change of pace and different scenery for him getting in with a new group, and I'm sure it'll be an adjustment. But he's an amazing talent and amazing worker, and it'll be really exciting to see what he does at the next level and beyond maybe even.”

However the next four years turns out in the pool, Scharff will be able to look back very fondly on all the success and accolades the last four years have brought him.

“It still hasn't set in that my SLUH aquatics career is finished,” he said. “Looking back on it, I have so many thanks to give to all my teammates and the entire coaching staff for swimming and water polo. They made me who I am and it's something I don't think I'd ever be able to pay back to them. And something I'm gonna hold very deeply in my heart for the rest of my life is knowing that I cemented myself as a St. Louis University High water polo champion. It's a good feeling.”