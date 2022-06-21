All-Metro water polo player of the year: Scharff put cap on brilliant SLUH career with water polo title

Cooper Scharff had some humble beginnings in water polo.
“I think my interest in it started off when I did my eighth grade tour of SLUH where they showed us around the school and then they took us to the commons where they had all the different clubs and different sports giving their own sort of spiel,” the St. Louis University High standout said. “I thought it would be fun to try. A fun little breakaway from swimming while still being in the pool.”
And now?
“Now, it's blossomed into so much more than just another thing I use to get away from swimming,” Scharff said. “It's become one of my close-to-my-heart passions that I have.”
Scharff recently wrapped up a brilliant four-year athletic run at SLUH. He won seven individual and relay boys swimming state titles and was a state runner-up six more times, while helping the Junior Billikens to two state team titles and racking up a pair of All-Metro boys swimmer of the year honors as a sophomore and senior.
To cap it all off this spring, Scharff helped lead SLUH to its record-extending 22nd Missouri Water Polo district championship and was named the MWP's Doug Hall player of the year. And for his efforts, Scharff earned a rare second same-season top nod as the Post-Dispatch All-Metro water polo player of the year.
“We had some very, very good players in this area this year and I'm grateful to be considered one of them,” Scharff said. “At the (senior) all-star game, it was really humbling to see just how good everybody was individually. It is really gratifying to be considered one of the best in the state because I know, in St. Louis alone, there are so many good individual players. So, it's great to be recognized as one of the best.”
SLUH water polo coach John Penilla is not at all surprised with Scharff's elite-level success in both swimming and water polo.
“He was tremendous in both sports. They're both aquatic sports, but it's not always something that translates. Credit to him and the work that he put in that he was able to do both and be outstanding in both of them,” Penilla said. “He was so dedicated to it when he wasn't swimming. One of the swim coaches said he was a generational-type swimmer. So for him to be able to switch gears and put in the effort to become a great water polo player, I would say it's not an overstatement to say he's a generational water polo player for us. It was a tremendous year for him and I'm just thrilled he gets this one final honor.”
Scharff played on the Jr. Bills' JV squad as a freshman, a team that took it on the chin in the MWP JV district final. It was a setback that stoked his competitive juices even more.
“My freshman year when we came in to the JV state game and lost to Parkway West, that was pretty crushing to me,” he said. “Ever since then, I've been wanting to get back on top. It was a four-year thing for me and all the other seniors on my team.”
After losing his sophomore water polo season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scharff and the Jr. Bills had a rare non-appearance in the district final, instead finishing third and again stoking a fire inside him.
SLUH got back to its winning ways this season with a 20-4 record that was capped off by a final win over defending champion Parkway West for the Jr. Bills' 13th district title in the last 21 seasons.
“This year, we knew what we wanted coming off of last year,” Scharff said. “It was a great season. I really want to give a lot of thanks to my teammates. It was a whole team effort.”
Scharff was steady at both ends of the pool for SLUH, scoring 104 goals and compiling 236 points, which were good for fourth and fifth, respectively, among area players.
“He was our leader offensively and he certainly played great defense. He was what we needed him to be all the time,” Penilla said. “He's so fast and he can get open almost whenever he needs to, but he's also big and strong, and I think back to multiple times this year when there was a good defender just right up on him and he just turns and steps away with that big wingspan and those great legs. I almost feel bad for the other team because it's like, 'How do you stop this guy?' and I think, at times, you could say you couldn't really stop him.”
Scharff liked the fact he didn't always need to be the focal point of the SLUH offense and could get other strong Jr. Bills scorers involved like Brandon Harris, Zach Brugnara, Sam French or Joe Zarrilli.
“I think one of the things I did pretty well this year, along with just my ability to get places faster than some of the other players on the other team, was facilitating a lot of the offense that we ran,” Scharff said. “Although I didn't score a lot, I think that a good thing I did this year was focus less on myself and more on trying to put my teammates first. I think I did a lot better at that this year than I did last year.”
Penilla saw a more tuned-in Scharff this season, one who constantly kept his eyes on the big prize at the end of the season.
“He had a fine year last year, but one of things that separated this year from last was his mental focus,” Penilla said. “And I think he would tell you that he was a lot more focused this year and didn't let the down moments get him down too much and he didn't let the high moments get him too high either.”
Scharff will head to the University of Wisconsin this fall to continue his standout swimming career. Getting to continue the standout water polo career he has started over the last four years remains to be seen.
“If I'm able to, I'd love to,” he said. “I know the club water polo season at Wisconsin is the same as the swim season. Maybe in the offseason, if they were having any practices, I'd ask my coach if I was allowed to show up and maybe scratch that water polo itch.”
Penilla knows his standout would like to be able to continue to scratch that itch in Madison but will continue to be a success in the pool no matter what happens.
“I know from our conversations that he's gonna miss the water polo piece, but he's going into a great situation up at Wisconsin,” Penilla said. “It'll be a good kind of change of pace and different scenery for him getting in with a new group, and I'm sure it'll be an adjustment. But he's an amazing talent and amazing worker, and it'll be really exciting to see what he does at the next level and beyond maybe even.”
However the next four years turns out in the pool, Scharff will be able to look back very fondly on all the success and accolades the last four years have brought him.
“It still hasn't set in that my SLUH aquatics career is finished,” he said. “Looking back on it, I have so many thanks to give to all my teammates and the entire coaching staff for swimming and water polo. They made me who I am and it's something I don't think I'd ever be able to pay back to them. And something I'm gonna hold very deeply in my heart for the rest of my life is knowing that I cemented myself as a St. Louis University High water polo champion. It's a good feeling.”
2022 All-Metro water polo first team
Will Bonnett, senior, Parkway West
A repeat All-Metro first-team selection, Bonnett finished second in the Missouri Water Polo scoring race with 302 points and tied for second in goals with 122 to also earn a first-team MWP all-district nod. He also earned a first-team All-Metro boys swimming selection in the fall after winning a pair of Class 1 individual championships in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, as well as a gold medal in the 200 medley relay. Bonnett has signed to swim at BYU.
Caleb Dunbar, senior, De Smet
Dunbar was one of the area's top offensive threats this season for the Spartans. The Missouri Water Polo all-district first-team honoree finished tied for second in the MWP with 123 goals and he was third in the area scoring race with 274 points, while also tying for tops in the area with nine game-winning goals. Dunbar has signed to play water polo at McKendree.
Quinten Gallagher, senior, CBC
Gallagher earned his second straight All-Metro first-team selection and first Missouri Water Polo all-district first-team nod by finishing fourth in the area scoring race for the second straight season with 255 points. He was also fifth among all MWP players with 103 goals. Gallagher has signed to play water polo at McKendree.
Brandon Harris, junior, SLUH
Harris was a constant offensive threat for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens. He finished with 55 goals and 27 assists for 147 points, as he was named a second-team all-district MWP performer and was a unanimous selection to the White Conference first-team list.
Kosta Radoman, junior, Parkway West
Radoman developed into an offensive force this season for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Longhorns. He finished in the area top 10 in all three major scoring categories with 89 goals (third), 54 assists (tied for sixth) and 232 points (sixth), while also tying for fifth with five game-winning goals. That offensive output earned Radoman both MWP all-district and Red Conference first-team honors.
James Ramey, senior, Ladue
After earning an All-Metro second-team nod last year, Ramey elevated his game this season to help the sixth-seeded Rams finish fourth in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. He was selected as the MWP Dick Newman offensive player of the year after notching a pair of area-highs with 144 goals and 324 points, including an incredible 15-goal outburst in a game against Lafayette. Ramey also garnered an MWP all-district first-team nod and he was selected as the Red Conference player of the year.
Goalkeeper: Ian Conway, sophomore, Parkway Central
A repeat All-Metro first-team selection, Conway continues to flourish as the area's top goalkeeper in each of his first two seasons, highlighted by his selection as the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens defensive player of the year, a rare accomplishment for a goalie. He posted a 15-8 record with an 8.42 goals against average, while making an area-best 289 saves and he even cracked the area top-20 assist list with 37 helpers for the Colts, whose third-place finish at the MWP district tournament was one of their best ever.
2022 All-Metro water polo second team
Adam Lambert, junior, Parkway West
Lambert earned a Missouri Water Polo all-district second-team nod after a solid offensive season in which he scored 72 goals and 189 points for the district runner-up Longhorns.
Brendan Raskin, junior, Ladue
Raskin was one of the top distributors in Missouri Water Polo with 88 assists, which was second among all area players, to go along with 198 points, which put him just outside the top 10 area scorers.
Aleks Terzic, senior, Parkway South
Terzic had a solid offensive season for the Patriots, as he tallied 71 goals and 38 assists for 180 points, all totals that landed him in the area top 20 in each category and earned him a Missouri Water Polo all-district second-team selection.
Dylan Vorbeck, senior, Lafayette
Vorbeck was one of Missouri Water Polo's most prolific scorers during his three seasons with the Lancers, capping it off this year with 102 goals and 220 points, which was good for sixth and eighth, respectively, among all area players.
Tyler Whitson, junior, Kirkwood
Whitson followed up a solid sophomore season with a strong junior campaign in which he notched 73 goals, 58 assists (third in the area) and 204 points (ninth) to grab Missouri Water Polo all-district second team and White Conference first-team honors.
Joe Zarrilli, junior, SLUH
Zarrilli was one of the area's top defensive players for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens and he was also a contributor on the offensive end with 54 assists, which tied him for sixth among area players.
Goalkeeper: Nick Figge, senior, SLUH
Figge backstopped one of the area's best defensive corps for the Missouri Water Polo champion Junior Billikens, compiling a strong 19-3 record with an area-best 6.58 goals against average.
2022 All-Metro water polo third team
Adam Bauer, junior, Kirkwood
Bauer tallied 79 goals and 186 points, both ranking in the top 15 in the area, and he also tied for the area lead with nine game-winning tallies to nab a Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team selection.
Tyler Bryant, sophomore, Parkway Central
Bryant helped the Colts to one of their best finishes ever — third in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament — with a solid offensive season in which he scored 80 goals and notched 192 points.
Ian Heathcote, senior, Parkway West
Heathcote was the top defensive player for one of the area's stingiest defenses and he also contributed 22 goals and 25 assists for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Longhorns.
Caleb Jones, junior, Lindbergh
Jones had a strong offensive season for the Flyers, popping in 65 goals to go along with 44 assists for 174 points to earn Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team honors.
Gabe Lasek, senior, De Smet
One of the area's taller players at 6-foot-3, Lasek scored 39 goals and added 29 assists for a total of 105 points this season for the Spartans, earning him a Missouri Water Polo Red Conference first-team nod.
Jenna Wolf, senior, Oakville
Wolf won the Missouri Water Polo female player of the year award after scoring 80 goals and posting area highs in assists (55 assists) and points (215) for the Tigers, who won their first girls district tournament title. She also notched 15 goals and 21 points while playing for the Oakville boys team. Wolf has signed to play water polo at McKendree.
Goalkeeper: Matt McKean, senior, Lindbergh
A repeat All-Metro third-team selection, McKean was strong in goal for the Flyers, posting a 14-11-1 record and an 9.68 goals against average with Missouri Water Polo's third-best total in saves (251).
