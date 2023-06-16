Charlie Cutelli knows the exact point in time this season he saw Adam Lambert's true worth to the Parkway West water polo team on full display.

“I forget who we were playing, but there was a kid kind of pushing us around and I was like, 'Adam, go guard him,' ” Cutelli said. “I was able to say I wanted him to match up with this kid and there are very few people in the area that he was not able to shut down or stop. I know he wasn't our primary defender, but when the game is on the line, he was the guy that I could trust wholeheartedly.”

Lambert's all-around effort led to another strong spring for both he and the Longhorns and he is the All-Metro water polo player of the year.

“It was a great way to end things off after an amazing few years in the program,” he said. “I've seen in the NBA Finals that Nikola Jokic was saying that it wasn't just him that won the MVP. I had a lot of great people around me. I had a great support system in my family and friends. And I had some amazing teammates throughout all three years on varsity. It's just a testament to them pushing me to be my best.”

Lambert also was selected as the Missouri Water Polo Doug Hall player of the year this season. His offensive numbers were strong but not necessarily eye-popping. He scored 91 goals and compiled 215 points, both figures that put him in the area top 10.

But it was the well-rounded nature of his game that really gave his cause a boost.

“As a coach, I always hem and haw about who I should nominate for this award and that award,” Cutelli said. “I think sometimes people lose sight of the fact that for player of the year everyone looks at the gaudy stats with the goals and the assists. At the end of the day, he has all that, but the story I'm trying to say is he's a really good defender.

“He kind of dominated this kid and I remember thinking, 'Wow.' I think sometimes for player of the year, I value more of a well-rounded player. Somebody that obviously is able to score goals at the offensive end, but hustled back to 'D' and can play a large role there, even if it isn't their primary role. And I think he definitely did that for us.”

Lambert was ready and willing do anything his team needed him to do.

“Whatever it takes,” he said. “I tried to fill as many roles as Coach Cutelli needed me to. When our main center-guard came out, he'd tell me to guard center. Or sometimes he'd have me at two-meter. There were times he needed me to fill a role and I'd do that to the best of my ability.”

But Lambert did definitely have a strong penchant on the offensive side of things.

He had nine games where he tallied five goals or more, including a season-high eight in a win over Chaminade. And he saved the best for last with five of those high-scoring outputs coming over the course of the season's final six games, starting with that game against the Red Devils.

“Part of it is the makeup of our team and we've got other people scoring goals. He was comfortable in letting people do that,” Cutelli said. “But when the game is on the line, he was there. He played out of his mind against SLUH (in the MWP district semifinals). And I know we lost, but he walked away with five goals and he did what we needed him to do.”

Lambert was part of a continually strong tradition of water polo at Parkway West, as the Longhorns went undefeated and won the district title his sophomore year, finished as the runner-up last year and came in third this season.

“I couldn't have asked for anything better. Three top-three finishes in the state. I never imagined that I would get there,” he said. “The program that West has built, not only on the boys side but now continuing on the girls side, it goes to show there a lot of people working not just during that spring season. A lot of people have bought in.”

Parkway West has had a strong recent run of brothers that have come in and made their mark on the program. That wasn't the case, though, with Lambert.

“We had Drew Bonnett and we knew Will was coming. We had Romney Morgan and we knew McKay was coming. We had Steven Emde and we knew Josh was coming,” Cutelli said. “But Adam carved his own path because he doesn't have any older brothers. It's kind of fun to get a new name that nobody knows who shows up freshman year. “

Lambert got his start in the sport in seventh grade while playing for the St. Louis Area Polo club team.

“I started because my dad (Andrew) played for Clayton High School way back when and he said I should try it,” he said. “We had moved around a lot and I had done some club swimming, but it wasn't my jam. I really loved the water and he said I might as well give it a shot. The first couple years, it wasn't as serious and I wasn't super good. There was a pretty big learning curve that went along with it, but I just fell in love with the game.”

All that time and effort in the offseason eventually helped pay dividends for Lambert to become the player he is today.

“My famous quote around water polo and cross country is 'The Mundanity of Excellence,' ” Cutelli said. “A lot of people like to see the end product, but you've got to go back three or four years and look at the scope of all the little things that he did to get to that point. He has four or five practices in the morning that he can go to in the summer and I bet you he goes to every one of them. He goes to camps. And there were a couple summers where he was playing club in the morning and club at night. He valued the little things. All that stuff adds up to make him great.”

Lambert began his freshman year in the marching band and eventually transitioned to swimming in the fall when practice times were moved and allowed athletes to do more activities. He would go on to become a strong contributor to a Longhorns swim program that also regularly produces top-caliber state results.

“As I moved through my high school career, I wanted to focus on swimming more because I knew it would help in the spring with water polo,” he said. “Eventually I ended up quitting marching band this past year so I could focus more on swimming and it definitely paid off. I was able to get a lot of best times.”

That work on the swimming side helped Lambert excel even more at both ends of the pool in water polo.

“He was a state-caliber swimmer by his senior year and that's another piece to the puzzle that makes him a good player,” Cutelli said. “He's fast, he can get up and down the pool and he moves well.”

Now at the top of the heap among the area's best players, Lambert will play at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics event July 27-30 in Dallas before heading off to college.

He will play at the University of Redlands (Calif.), which last season won the USA Water Polo Division III Collegiate National Championship and has a roster that features 2021 All-Metro Water Polo player of the year in Tanner Whitson of Kirkwood.

“There were a lot of things that went right for me,” Lambert said. “There were some connections I had to the coach (Ryan Hall). My club coach knows that coach, so it got my foot in the door. I've grown to a point where I can't imagine life without water polo, so it's just nice to keep going for another four years.”

2023 All-Metro water polo first team Trent Batten, junior, Oakville Batten was fourth in Missouri Water Polo with 107 goals and fifth in the area scoring race with 262 points for an Oakville team that combined this season with fellow district school Mehlville for a team known as “The Ville” that earned a MWP district quarterfinal berth and racked up 16 wins — the most for either one of the schools since Oakville notched 20 victories in 2010. Tyler Bryant, junior, Parkway Central After notching 80 goals and 192 points as an All-Metro third-team selection last spring, Bryant amped up the offense this season with 121 goals (second in Missouri Water Polo) and an area-leading 312 points to garner the MWP Dick Newman offensive player of the award nod and help the Colts win their first MWP district championship. Ian Conway, junior, Parkway Central A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Conway continues to shine as the area's top goalkeeper, highlighted by his second successive nod as the Missouri Water Polo Wil Edens defensive player of the year, an accomplishment rarely feted on a netminder. He led the area in wins (26), goals against average (5.09) and saves (280) and also finished fifth on the area assist list with 58 helpers for a Colts team that won its first MWP district championship. Brandon Harris, senior, SLUH Harris cranked up his offensive numbers for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Junior Billikens this season. The repeat All-Metro first-team selection finished with 78 goals and 35 assists for 191 points — all improvements over last season — as he was named a first-team all-district MWP performer and was selected to the Red Conference first-team list. Caleb Jones, senior, Lindbergh Jones moved all the way up from the All-Metro third team last season with improved offensive totals across the board. He tallied 91 goals and 54 assists for 236 points, all top-eight finishes for a Flyers team that finished fourth in the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. Kosta Radoman, senior, Parkway West A repeat All-Metro first-team pick, Radoman followed up last season's offensive breakout with another strong campaign this spring for the Longhorns, who finished third at the Missouri Water Polo district tournament. He finished just outside the area top 10 in goals (79), assists (29) and points (187), while also tying for fifth with five game-winning goals. That output earned Radoman both MWP all-district and unanimous White Conference first-team honors. Joe Zarrilli, senior, SLUH Zarrilli once again was one of the area's top defensive players for the Missouri Water Polo runner-up Junior Billikens and he also was a factor on the offensive end with 150 points, nabbing both MWP all-district and unanimous Red Conference first team selections.

2023 All-Metro water polo second team Thomas Dolan, senior, De Smet Dolan tied for 11th in Missouri Water Polo with 79 goals and contributed 19 assists to come in 16th in the area scoring race with 177 points, earning him a first-team White Conference nod and a second-team MWP all-district selection. Brendan Raskin, senior, Ladue A repeat All-Metro second team selection, Raskin scored 62 goals and added 44 assists for 168 points to nab a Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team selection and a second-team all-district nod. Mike Sadasivam, junior, John Burroughs The 6-foot-4 Sadasivam stood tall in the cage for the Bombers with 150 saves this season, including 37 in a win over Summit and 25 in another game, the two highest save totals among area goalies, earning first-team Blue Conference and second-team MWP all-district selections. Noah Schott, junior, Lafayette Schott was the most prolific goal scorer in Missouri Water Polo this season, leading the area with 128 goals and finishing second among all players with 277 points, garnering first-team Red Conference honors and a second-team MWP all-district selection. Addie Wedding, sophomore, Ladue Wedding was the area's top female player this season, nabbing the Missouri Water Polo female player of the year award and a first-team Yellow Conference selection. Wedding attends Nerinx Hall, which had a co-op this year with Ladue, and she helped lead the Rams to their first MWP girls district championship. Matt Wedlock, junior, Kirkwood Wedlock stepped up to lead a strong Pioneers attack with 106 goals, which was fifth in Missouri Water Polo, and 228 points, which was eighth-best in the area to nab a unanimous first-team White Conference selection and a second-team MWP all-district nod. Quin Wolff, senior, Parkway Central Wolff followed a strong fall boys swimming season for the Class 1 champion Colts with a solid spring campaign for Central's first-ever Missouri Water Polo district title squad with 79 goals and 195 points, both 11th in the area, grabbing first-team Red Conference and second-team MWP all-district honors.