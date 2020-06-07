Andrew Diemer, De Smet
Graduation year: 2012

Diemer shined during the first two years of the decade, leading the area with 131 goals and 286 points as a junior. He was named the Missouri Water Polo Dick Newman offensive player of the year and followed that up with 126 goals and 283 points as a senior, helping lead the Spartans to a third-place district finish in 2012. The two-time All-Metro and Missouri Water Polo first-team selection was also part of the Spartans’ 2010 championship team, which was the last squad other than SLUH or Parkway West to win an MWP title.

