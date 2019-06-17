Zimmerman scored a pair of goals in the Jr. Bills’ district championship game win and finished the season with solid totals of 55 goals and 141 points. The second-team All-District and All-Red Conference selection will team with Player of the Year Michael Kreienkamp to form a solid 1-2 punch next season for SLUH.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational