Caleb Jones, junior, Lindbergh By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 21, 2022

Jones had a strong offensive season for the Flyers, popping in 65 goals to go along with 44 assists for 174 points to earn Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team honors.