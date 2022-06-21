 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caleb Jones, junior, Lindbergh

  • 0

Jones had a strong offensive season for the Flyers, popping in 65 goals to go along with 44 assists for 174 points to earn Missouri Water Polo White Conference first-team honors.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News