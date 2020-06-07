Chandler Klemm, Parkway West

Graduation year: 2014
Klemm was a four-year contributor for the Longhorns. As a sophomore, he tallied 112 points to help the Longhorns to the Missouri Water Polo district championship. Klemm improved to 119 goals and 280 assists as a junior and then capped things off with 131 goals and 301 points, both third best in the area, in helping Parkway West to another MWP title. He earned first-team All-Metro and MWP All-District nods as a junior and a senior. Parkway West’s all-time leading soccer scorer, Klemm went on to play 44 games on the pitch for Memphis after one season at Mercer.
