Chandler Klemm, Parkway West
0 comments

Chandler Klemm, Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2014

Klemm was a four-year contributor for the Longhorns. As a sophomore, he tallied 112 points to help the Longhorns to the Missouri Water Polo district championship. Klemm improved to 119 goals and 280 assists as a junior and then capped things off with 131 goals and 301 points, both third best in the area, in helping Parkway West to another MWP title. He earned first-team All-Metro and MWP All-District nods as a junior and a senior. Parkway West’s all-time leading soccer scorer, Klemm went on to play 44 games on the pitch for Memphis after one season at Mercer.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports